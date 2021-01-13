BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Fiserv, a financial tech company and one of Alpharetta’s largest employers, announced on Monday it is accepting grant applications from minority-owned small business owners based in the greater Atlanta area as part of its ongoing Back2Business program.
The program is designed to help support small, minority-owned businesses that have been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Back2Business connects small businesses with critical resources, including complimentary mentorship, subject matter expertise and business coaching, technology solutions such as the Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, and community partners. In conjunction with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, a national nonprofit expanding economic opportunity for Black entrepreneurs through its Tapestry Project, the program includes $10 million in grants, with approximately $1 million designated for Atlanta-area businesses, and up to $10,000 awarded to individual businesses.
Each grant recipient will also be connected to local networking, support and resources from Fiserv community partners such as the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Black Chambers, Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, The Village Market Atlanta and the Atlanta Business League.
Eligible minority-owned businesses can apply for a Fiserv Back2Business Grant at aeoworks.org/Fiserv.
Grants can be used to assist with payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases, or premise redesign. Merchants must have revenues of less than $1 million annually, have been founded prior to June 1, 2019 and have fewer than 10 employees.
Approximately $1 million in grants will be provided to businesses based in Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Spalding counties. Applications will be accepted until grant funds are exhausted.
“Coming off a challenging year, we are committed to helping make 2021 a better one for the small business community, particularly for minority-owned businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” said Leslie Pearce, senior vice president, SMB Inside Sales at Fiserv. “We are proud to support local small businesses by providing them with the resources they need to thrive in the new year and beyond.”
