Brain behind ‘Bar Rescue’ dives into local market

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Downtown Alpharetta became the launchpad for a new restaurant chain with a familiar name.
Taffer’s Tavern opened Oct. 29 in the heart of downtown. The casual dining restaurant is the brainchild of award-winning food and beverage expert Jon Taffer.
Known for resuscitating struggling pubs and speakeasies on his TV series “Bar Rescue,” Taffer has a no-nonsense approach that has brought nearly 200 watering holes back from the brink of extinction.
The show premiered on Spike TV in 2011 and now airs on the Paramount Network.
Taffer’s winning formula is rooted in painstaking attention to the smallest details, everything from how food and drinks are arranged on the menu to the height of the bar stools. The main ingredients of Taffer’s model are top-notch cleanliness and quality.
He plans to bring those nuanced insights, touch and flair to the marketplace with Taffer’s Tavern at 33 S. Main St. It is the first in what is poised to be a national rollout of the celebrity restaurant chain.
A chandelier adorned with Frey Ranch bourbon bottles swings from the ceiling at the entrance. A large oil painting of Taffer hangs over the fireplace. Brick pillars offset oak countertops and hardwood flooring throughout the dining hall. Gold leather stools line the front bar, and an array of large party booths bedeck the back of the house.
“We have seen this place being built out over the last five years or so,” said Hemant Suri, the franchisee who will manage the Alpharetta restaurant. “And this is the key central spot in the whole square area. And we just happen to be at the right place.”
For the past two years, Taffer has been working on the concept of a highly efficient eatery that uses technology to streamline the cooking process and ensure the highest sanitation levels. The company officially launched in 2019, and Suri signed on to open the first franchise in September last year.
“Two years ago, there was no COVID,” Suri said. “Nobody saw this thing coming. But he (Taffer) was already working on a concept where the kitchen can be as safe as humanly possible. Where you have the least amount of contamination that can happen, people are clean, the employees are clean, the sanitation standards are state of the art, using technology in a way that it has never been used before.”
The fully electric kitchens are tailored for sous vide a French cuisine term that translates to “under vacuum.” Sous vide is a low-temperature, hoodless/ventless cooking technique that’s been used for years at high-end restaurants. Instead of an open flame, the food is vacuum sealed in a plastic pouch and cooked in a water bath at precise temperatures.
Taffer has also incorporated a “safe dining system” to keep guests and staff safe. That includes touchless menus and sanitation coasters to let staff know a table has been cleaned. The taverns will also feature “pick-up cabinets,” in the back of the restaurant where customers can scan their QR codes to grab carry-out orders without contact.
The technology extends to cleanliness in the kitchen. Workers must type in an employee code after washing their hands, and a system lets them know if their hands are clean.
Taffer has more than 40 years of consulting, having lent his expertise to thousands of hospitality properties and Fortune 500 companies. This is his first foray into owning a restaurant. But he’s jumping in headfirst.
Taffer’s Taverns will open in Boston, Washington, D.C., next year. The Nevada-based company has already contracted with 10 other franchisees along the East Coast. Taffer has partnered with Fransmart to expand the restaurant to the 50 largest markets in North America.
Alan Walker, executive director of Taffer’s marketing team, said company officials are scouring Georgia for sites to open at least five more restaurants. Three of them will likely land in Metro Atlanta.
“Everything kind of cumulated to him creating this first of its kind tavern,” Walker said. “He’s built restaurants from the ground up, but that was on a consulting side. This is the first one he’s done from the ground up and then slapped his name on it, kind of like a seal of approval.”
Phil Wills, the show’s master mixologist, crafted a lineup of signature cocktails. Meanwhile, draft beers are Taffer’s trademark “perfect pour” variety. The food menu features entrees like burgers, braised short ribs, fish & chips and glazed salmon.
The brand was originally slated to debut in March, but coronavirus hit, Suri explained.
Meanwhile, ribbon-cutting originally planned for Nov. 19 has been postponed.
Suri opened a neighborhood tavern in Atlanta’s Midtown in 2015, and in 2018 he became a franchisee for a casual Indian restaurant in Duluth named Curry of Now, which opened a second location in Atlanta in September. He’s partnered with a team of stakeholders in the Taffer’s franchise.
“We have learned a lot working with Jon, and it’s been a very eye-opening experience in terms of his expertise,” Suri said. “If anybody has to have his name on a bar or a tavern concept, there’s nobody better than Jon Taffer. So it’s been tremendously helpful.”
