ATLANTA, Ga. — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties exceeded its previous best sales month of $420 million in May of 2019 with over $500 million dollars in sales for July 2020.
It is the best month in the company’s history.
“Our entire team came together and committed to not let the pandemic define this year’s success,” said Dan Forsman, president and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Instead, we all rose above adversity and achieved an amazing accomplishment of over $500 million dollars in sales in just one month. We stepped up to the challenge and beat our own company record for the best month ever in the history of our organization.”
Forsman said record months were also achieved by the firm’s mortgage, title and insurance alliance partners.
“Fueled by historic low interest rates and our buy, sell, invest or refinance campaigns, consumers were prompted to take advantage of these incredible opportunities in the market place,” he said. “We are grateful to our community for their support as we continue to conduct our essential services in a safe and superlative manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.