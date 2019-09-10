Henry Ford has been quoted as saying “Whether you think you can or think you can’t… you’re right.” And he was right. This couldn’t be more important in starting, operating and growing a small business. So, do you think you can, or do you think you can’t?
We can talk all we want about work ethic, planning, decision-making and hundreds of other attributes associated with successfully running a small business. However, the cornerstone of success is believing in yourself. This not only has connotations to the attitude you have, but also your vision that anything is possible.
Henry Ford always believed he could create an automobile, but no one believed that he could mass-produce them, except him. His assembly line concept is not only used today for cars, but also for hundreds of other products.
Having a “can do” mentality and maintaining it is very difficult and requires focus and a meticulous work ethic. Things don’t get done by just thinking about them. They get done through hard work, learning from mistakes and failures, and getting up when you’re knocked down.
Successful small business owners know this firsthand, because they said “no” to can’t and “yes” to can. They just didn’t take no for an answer and tried and tried again when they hit a roadblock. While this slogan has been used for close to one hundred years, it remains relevant today for any and all small business owners looking to be successful.
