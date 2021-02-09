Name: Christian Brothers Automotive – Alpharetta/Milton
Owner(s): Mike & Cathy Cotter
What: We are an automotive repair business that provides all services on all makes and models utilizing highly-trained ASE-certified technicians. We are the JD Power Award winner for customer satisfaction in this space. Our mission is to love your neighbor as yourself.
Opened: Jan. 18, 2021
Address: 6290 Atlanta Highway,
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Phone: (678)-385-9330
Website: www.cbac.com/Alpharetta-Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.