Name: Christian Brothers Automotive – Alpharetta/Milton

Owner(s): Mike & Cathy Cotter

What: We are an automotive repair business that provides all services on all makes and models utilizing highly-trained ASE-certified technicians. We are the JD Power Award winner for customer satisfaction in this space. Our mission is to love your neighbor as yourself.

Opened: Jan. 18, 2021

Address: 6290 Atlanta Highway,

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Phone: (678)-385-9330

Website: www.cbac.com/Alpharetta-Milton

