ROSWELL, Ga. — Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, an Orlando-based entertainment company has ceased operations at its Roswell facility.
A new state-of-the-art facility is currently under construction in Buford, with a projected opening date for early 2021. The Roswell location was the first for the company and opened in January 2001.
“The decision to move our Roswell location was not an easy one,” said Eddie Hamann, managing member “But we needed more space to accommodate our ever-growing variety of attractions that serve our valued guests.”
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open on 13 acres in The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is a new mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia. The development, currently under construction, is located on 67.5 acres at Buford Drive and I-85. The Exchange at Gwinnett will include 33 acres of land that has already been procured by Top Golf, Rooms To Go and an apartment community, as well as 56,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, including Starbucks, Chipotle and City Barbecue on the remaining 21 acres.
