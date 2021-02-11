ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s menu of dining and drinking offerings is expanding with plans on tap for two new offerings.
Up on the Roof
A rooftop bar overlooking downtown Alpharetta is on tap for the Liberty Hall building at 33 S. Main St.
Up on the Roof is a creation of the Ruth’s Chris franchise that’s part of a renaissance for what was once the site of a gas station in the historic district. Developers have spent several years converting it into a five-story commercial building in the heart of downtown. And Up on the Roof is poised to be the cherry on top.
The rooftop cocktail lounge offers an indoor sports bar along with an outdoor patio that’s largely covered by an awning and features a cabana, bar, fireplaces and brick veneer. The dining area seats 25 and the outdoor section can accommodate 185 guests, according to design plans.
Up on the Roof already has a location in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. There was no timetable for how soon the rooftop bar could come to Alpharetta. Representatives will present conceptual renderings to the city’s Design Review Board on Feb. 19.
Shake Shack
The Burger King at 11780 Haynes Bridge Road closed last year. But a new burger joint is ready to take its place.
The Burger King at 11780 Haynes Bridge Road will be reopening as The Shake Shack.
The Shake Shack has plans to set up shop in Alpharetta and is eyeing the former BK for its fifth location in metro Atlanta. This one would be Shake Shack’s first drive-thru location in Georgia, according to site development plans submitted last week to Alpharetta’s Design Review Board.
Franchise reps will present those plans to the review board on Feb. 19. They entail a 3,280 square footprint with a drive-thru lane and 750-square-foot outdoor patio.
Shake Shack already has locations at the Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, Buckhead and at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road.
It’s not clear when the Alpharetta Shake Shack could open.
