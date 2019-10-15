ATLANTA – The Arthritis Foundation will honor Dr. Jon Minter as this year’s Medical Honoree at the 2019 Crystal Ball Oct. 19 at the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta.
A resident of Alpharetta, Minter is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee arthritis with Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists, a Northside Network Provider. Dr. Minter takes pride in the well-being of his patients and seeks to restore their quality of life.
“I am honored to be working with the Arthritis Foundation to raise funds that support programs aimed at making the lives of people living with arthritis better,” Minter said. “In Georgia alone, there are nearly 2 million people, including 10,000 kids, living with arthritis. The funds raised from the Crystal Ball support Arthritis Foundation’s programs, research and advocacy initiatives to help people today while finding a cure for tomorrow.”
Minter brings nearly two decades of experience practicing in Georgia, and has held numerous leadership roles, most recently serving as the director of an orthopaedic residency program in Tennessee. He offers robotic procedures for highly complex arthritic disease of the hip and knee, as well as specialized services for the management of failed joint replacement surgery. He has lectured both nationally and internationally on hip and knee arthroplasty and is published extensively in peer-reviewed journals.
