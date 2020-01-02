ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce has announced the volunteer officers and Board of Directors for 2020.
Ron Altman, owner of BurgerFi restaurant, becomes the chamber’s eighth chairperson. He replaces Lisa G. Shippel of Lisa Shippel Law, LLC, who becomes immediate past chair.
“I am extremely honored to be leading this incredible organization over the course of the next year,” Altman said. “We have a strong history of exceptional leaders, and I stand on their shoulders as we head into a new decade.”
The other chamber officers include Dr. Alexandro Paulk of North Atlanta Spine as chairman-elect, Michael Gordy of Country Financial as treasurer, and Dana Cox of Penn Hodge Properties as secretary.
For 2020, the Alpharetta Chamber is also adding 13 new members to its Board of Directors. These new members are:
Carl Appen, Appen Media Group; Roger Bauer, Kaiser Permanente; Tracey Craft, The Craft Dolan Team @ Village Realty; Adam Danielson, Fermented Atlanta; Charlcie Forehand, Atlanta Fine Homes; Tina Godwin, Pedego Electric Bikes Alpharetta; Marlene Kovacs, Quantum Bank; Patty Murray, Anchor Home Mortgage; Kerry Pierce, Emerald Oak Lending; Deborah Pittman, Miles, Hansford & Tallant; Garrett Rowland, Renasant Bank; Ruben Sanchez, ReMax One Stop; and Jorge Valencia, Regions Bank.
These new members bring the total number of Board of Directors to 33, the most in the history of the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce.
“We are blessed to have so many wonderful leaders, representing a wide range of companies within Alpharetta, who are eager to step up and join our chamber,” Altman said. “It truly is an indication of this chamber’s solid strength and reputation in North Fulton, and I am confident our best days as a chamber are in front of us.”
