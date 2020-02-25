ALPHARETTA, Ga. — InterContinental Hotels Group celebrated the grand opening of its first EVEN Hotel in Georgia Feb. 18 directly across from Avalon in Alpharetta.
The opening brings to 28 the number of hotels now operating in the city, which has enjoyed a major surge in business relocations and expansions over the past decade.
“With this one now coming into the fold, we now have 3,569 rooms a night, just in the city limits of Alpharetta,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The hotel industry is vital to the businesses in Alpharetta, Rodgers said.
“People come to either start a business, to decide whether they want to move here to live,” she said. “To do business in Alpharetta, they usually have to stay in a hotel.”
The hotel is owned by Miami-based Epelboim, a development firm involved in residential, commercial and hospitality projects. IHG, which franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,800 hotels worldwide, will manage the property.
Raul Ortiz, vice president of EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites, said Alpharetta provides a perfect climate for EVEN, with just the right mix of business and leisure traveler.
“This submarket here has a lot of fun things to do here on weekends, obviously, and at nighttime,” he said. “And, with all the office space really building up around here, it really puts us in a great position.”
EVEN Hotels is a relatively new brand with 13 properties in the United States and another 30 in varying stages of development around the world. It occupies space with a host of other hospitality properties under the InterContinental Hotels Group umbrella, including Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Resorts and Staybridge Suites.
EVEN’s focus is on the health-minded traveler.
The Avalon area property features 132 guest rooms, including six suites and eight accessible rooms. Each room comes with fitness equipment, stand-up desks, headboards with LED mood lighting, spa-inspired showers and premium mattresses with plush linens. Each guest room is also equipped with IHG® Studio, a new digital in-room entertainment system that allows guests to securely connect and stream content to their in-room TVs from their smart devices, make service requests such as ordering extra pillows or room service.
Fast casual restaurant Cork & Kale is open each day for breakfast and dinner, offering a balanced
variety of health-conscious and indulgent food and beverages. A full-service bar offers beer, wine and specialty cocktails made with fresh ingredients.
“I love the wellness aspect; I love the simplicity, the fitness studio,” said Elie Maalouf, Americas CEO for InterContinental Hotels Group. “It just complements how I like to travel, how I like to live.”
