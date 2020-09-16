MILTON, Ga. — Local Boy Scouts adorned Cambridge High School’s lawn with 2,977 U.S. flags last week to commemorate the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
Scouts from Troop 1459, chartered by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Milton, led the placement of the flags Sept. 10 and held a silent memorial the next day on the 19th anniversary of the attack.
The memorial was started by former Cambridge student Caroline Willis in 2012. After Caroline graduated, her younger sister, Liz, continued the tradition. With Liz’s graduation in 2018, the Willis family has passed organization of the event to Troop 1459.
“Troop 1459 is honored to be able to continue the annual 9/11 Memorial at Cambridge,” Marc Godwin, Scoutmaster of Troop 1459 said. “Led by scouts who are students at Cambridge and supported by the entire troop, we will continue this memorial to honor our flag, our country, and the lives lost on September 11, 2001.”
— Joe Parker
