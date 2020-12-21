Truck & Tap

The perfect place for a night of enjoying a large selection of craft brew and local food trucks. Guests will also enjoy daily live music featuring a variety of local artists. This is the perfect place to take your date for a relaxing night out.
Hours:
Monday – Thursday; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
