Cumming’s top Valentine’s Day dinner date spots

CUMMING, Ga. — Valentine’s Day is coming up in a few days. If you are in a panic because you have not chosen a dinner date restaurant quite yet, there is no need to worry. The city of Cumming offers plenty of romantic dinner options. If you feel like you are in a pinch, there are plenty of notable restaurants throughout the city running Valentine’s specials and offer a delicious dining experience. Bring your date somewhere memorable and create that perfect, intimate setting for your personal celebration. It is time to book your reservations for the big night and treat your date to somewhere special. We have you covered! Here are some of Cumming’s top restaurants for an exceptional Valentine’s date night.

1. The Ridge

Address: 1035 Turner Road, Cumming, GA 30041

Hours:

  • Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Open until 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day Specials:

  • Two filet medallions and a choice of crab cake, scallops, fried shrimp, or scampi
  • Served with one side item and house or Caesar salad
  • Includes glass of red or white house wine or house drink

The Ridge specializes in cooking delicious steak and seafood options. Their staff promises each guest top-notch service and Buckhead style dining. For those who enjoy live music, talented singers and musicians are featured for an extra special night of food, drinks, and entertainment.

Valentine's at The Ridge

2. Provino’s Italian Restaurant

Address: 1610 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming, GA 30041

Hours:

  • Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Provino’s will offer their full menu of Italian favorites for Valentine's

Provino’s Italian Restaurant is perfect for those seeking authentic Italian entrees and seafood dinners. Providing guests with a classy and cultural environment, they offer quality service to bring you a classic Italian dining experience. Your date will love their exceptional menu of appetizers, entrees, drinks, and desserts.

Valentine's at Provino's

3. Giorgio’s

Address: 558 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

Hours:

  • Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Giorgio’s has been a family-owned local restaurant since 1991. This family-friendly taverna serves Greek, Italian, and American eats amid Mediterranean decor and patio. All recipes have been passed down through their family for generations. Bring your date here for a dinner menu with variety and a pleasant atmosphere.

Valentine's at Giorgio's Family Kitchen

4. Kani House

Address: 1770 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming, GA 30041

Hours:

  • Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Specials:

  • Appetizer – spring roll
  • Main course – surf and turf (steak, chicken, shrimp, scallop)
  • Dessert – ice cream tempura
  • Sushi special – crazy in love roll

Kani House is perfect for your Valentine’s Day dinner celebration if you are looking for something a little different. Prioritizing quick and efficient service, they provide delicious Japanese hibachi dishes prepared in front of guests for all to see. Exceptional sushi rolls and drinks are also available to complete the entrée. If you are looking for the perfect Japanese spot for your big night, Kani House has you covered.

Valentine's at Kani House

5. Branchwater

Address: 5820 South Vickery Street, Cumming, GA 30040

Hours:

  • Monday to Thursday; Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Specials:

  • Chef’s features of Jumbo lump crab cakes with lemon cottage potatoes and baby spinach
  • Mixed grill of lamb rib chop, filet, and lobster tail with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Branchwater is an upper scale dinner spot offering high quality steak, seafood, and cocktails. Priding themselves on their award-winning cuisine and exceptional hospitality, enjoy a fine dinner in the wonderful Vickery Village area. Branchwater will give your Valentine’s night a classy and intimate environment to create a truly romantic celebration. Treat your significant other to something extra special.

Valentine's at Branchwater

