Cabernet Steakhouse

One of Alpharetta’s prime destinations for upscale dining which includes delicious steak and seafood selections. This old-school club setting also features an area to enjoy a glass of scotch and a cigar. Come here if you want your date night to include a higher quality meal in a fancier setting.

Hours:

Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Sundays