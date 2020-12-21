Cabernet Steakhouse

One of Alpharetta’s prime destinations for upscale dining which includes delicious steak and seafood selections. This old-school club setting also features an area to enjoy a glass of scotch and a cigar. Come here if you want your date night to include a higher quality meal in a fancier setting.
Hours:
Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Closed Sundays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.