Serving as one of the largest outdoor shopping centers in Alpharetta, selections include first-rate clothing/retail stores, restaurants, movie theater, outdoor entertainment, and more. If you’re hoping to find your date something special, this is the place. With the holidays right around the corner, you can look forward to their annual ice-skating rink and Christmas tree sale.
Hours:
Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.