Serving as one of the largest outdoor shopping centers in Alpharetta, selections include first-rate clothing/retail stores, restaurants, movie theater, outdoor entertainment, and more. If you’re hoping to find your date something special, this is the place. With the holidays right around the corner, you can look forward to their annual ice-skating rink and Christmas tree sale.

Hours:

Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.