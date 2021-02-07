Alpharetta’s best Valentine’s Day dinner date spots

Every year, readers in North Atlanta vote for the favorite businesses in four categories: Retail, Medical, Food & Beverage, Recreation and Services. 2020 was the contest's 13th year. The results are decided by the public- not Appen Media's editorial or sales staff. Nominations for the 2021 ballot will begin in late Spring.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Valentine’s Day is quickly arriving next month, and it is important to make the perfect dinner reservation for that special someone weeks in advance. In order to best celebrate the occasion, it is important to choose a dining experience that compliments both of your interests. You want to take your date to a quality restaurant that is both memorable and out of the ordinary to create an intimate and romantic setting. The City of Alpharetta offers several wonderful date night dining locales for a special night. With the many developments the city has made in the past decade, there is no shortage of delicious options. Here are some of Alpharetta’s finest restaurants for an exceptional Valentine’s date night.

Address: 5670 Atlanta Highway Suite A-1, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sundays



Casa Nuova has been one of Alpharetta’s finest dining staples for over 20 years. This locally owned Italian eatery is a wonderful upscale date night location offering delicious dinner selections made with natural ingredients and homegrown vegetables also including an extensive wine list. You cannot go wrong with this award-winning dine-in hot spot. They are also celebrating Valentine’s Day all week long with special deals leading up to the big day.

Valentine’s Week Specials:

Monday - Wine Monday $20 per bottle for here or to-go

Tuesday - Celebration of 23rd Anniversary 23% bonus on any gift card purchased

Wednesday - Galentine’s Day

Thursday - Virtual Wine Dinner

Friday and Saturday – Valentine’s Weekend

Sunday - Valentine’s Day Five Course Dinner (available in-person or to-go) OR Take and Bake Valentine’s Five Course Dinner - Fixed Price $65.00 Choose one from each category: Appetizer - Mozzarella Marinara, Escargot, Crab Stuffed Mushrooms Salad - House Salad, Caesar Salad, Spinach Salad Pasta - Spaghetti, Tortellini Entrée - Chicken Piccata, Chicken Marsala, Veal Francese, Veal Parmigana, Salmon stuffed with Crabmeat, Lobster Ravioli, Scampi Dessert - Crema Carmella, Italian Cheesecake, Chocolate Cake, Assorted Italian Pastries Take and Bake - $60 feeds 4 to 6 people or $120 feeds 8 to 12 people Casa Nuova salad, delicious garlic bread, choice cold or hot, Lasagna, Chicken Francese, Chicken Piccatta or Eggplant Parmigiana Choice of bottle of Sangria wine or bubbles.



Address: 9 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Mondays



For Valentine’s Day, South Main Kitchen has decided to let the good times roll and continue offering all their local favorites from their menu. This is the perfect place for Southern cuisine with the comfort of a homecooked meal served with traditional hospitality. South Main promotes an inviting dining experience. Housed in a historic building, celebrate Valentine’s Day differently with a rooftop bar overlooking downtown Alpharetta. This is a wonderful place for a date with charm and a view.

3. Cabernet Steakhouse

Address: 5575 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Hours: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sundays



The Cabernet Steakhouse prides themselves on offering prime steaks, fresh seafood, and spirits. Reflective of the classic steakhouses of New York, the steakhouse includes high ceilings, rich wooding, warm colors, and comfortable seating for a memorable date night. For Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy their regular menu or a special four-course Prix Fixe Menu priced at $75 with optional $30 Coursed Wine Pairings all Valentine’s weekend from Feb. 12 to 14.

Address: 100 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Café Intermezzo is an upscale European-style restaurant offering delicious seafood and pasta selections and delectable coffee and dessert items. This beautiful café is perfect for couples who want a romantic dining space that has everything. Café Intermezzo will give you and that special someone a smaller, more intimate night for celebration. Although their regular menu will be made available, special desert and drink offers will be offered all Valentine’s weekend from Feb. 11 to 14.

Valentine’s Weekend Specials: Red Velvet Valentine - Two layers of our moist red velvet six-inch layered cake and enrobed with our in-house cream cheese frosting. Decorated with our Valentine's theme. Priced at $20. Torte L’Amour - Two layers of rich chocolate six-inch cake filled and enrobed with buttercream; decorated with ganache drizzle and fresh strawberries. Priced at $20. Martini L'Amore - Absolute Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Chambord, Wild Raspberry Monin Syrup. Priced at $7.50.



Address: 11655 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Promoting a high-end dining experience, Ruth’s Chris Steak House also prides themselves on their beautiful setting reflecting elegance and class. This date night spot will impress your special someone as soon as they walk through the door. Offering their full menu for your Valentine’s celebration, Ruth’s Chris offers a wide variety of USDA Prime steaks, locally sourced produce, fresh seafood, hand-crafted cocktails, and award-winning fine wines. If you are looking for an upper scale celebration with sophisticated scenery, then look no further.