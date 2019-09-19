Sometimes it is overwhelming how loyal and kind our customers are.
There are more and more restaurants moving into our wonderful area
and we wish them all the best; the restaurant business is not easy.
However, it is our passion.
We don’t have to go to work, we GET TO.
We GET TO make the best barbecue we know how to make.
We GET TO put some sweet folks on the floor to serve you.
And most of all, we GET TO see your saucy, smiling faces every day!
For all of these “GET TO’s”, we are truly thankful.
Hope to see you all soon!
— ’cue barbecue
