Thanks for voting us Best Day Spa/Massage of North Atlanta 2019! We are so thrilled to have the community support and recognition of North Atlanta. Why should you try us? Waxing The City is an Exclusive studio devoted to the art of a more comfortable wax. We are very passionate about people, showing compassion and care to our clients, community and employees is of utmost importance to us. Our Cerologists are Licensed in the state of Georgia and required to complete extensive training at our corporate office on techniques to make our services as comfortable as possible. We take more time with our clients during our services, to provide a professional, relaxing spa-like experience. From Brows to Brazilians, our highly trained Cerologists offer a full range of professional facial and body waxing services for men and women with a 50% off discount for first time clients. We also provide Lash Lift services for those clients who want a more natural lifted look for their lashes, without any damaging effects. We are located on Windward Pkwy next to the Home Depot. For more information, please call us or visit us at: 470-275-5400
5250 Windward Pkwy, Ste. 114, Milton, GA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.