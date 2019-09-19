Alpharetta Ambush Soccer Club is located at Webb Bridge Park, 4780 Webb Bridge Rd., Alpharetta and been serving the community for more than 20 years. We are grateful for the thousands of players and families who have made this possible. When we opened our Club in Alpharetta in 1999, there were less than 75 players in the club. Currently Ambush have grown to over 1000 players between Club and Rec leagues. Alpharetta Ambush Soccer Club thank you sincerely as you have entrusted us to coach, train, and mentor the youth soccer players in our area. We thank you for voting us “Best Sports Organization in North Atlanta” and we will continue to work to earn your vote and trust.
Over the years we have been fortunate to maintain a group of terrific staff members. Board Members, Head Coaches, Asst. Coaches, Team Managers, and Key Parents who volunteer endless hours all make up one of the best staffs in youth sports. Tremendous support is also provided by the City of Alpharetta Recreation Parks and Cultural Services including but not limited to Tyler Spinnenweber, Soccer Coordinator and Nate Hand, Webb Bridge Park Manager. This entire group of dedicated individuals help create the backbone of our club and make participation at Ambush Soccer a positive and rewarding experience. We thank our staff and everyone at ARPCS who contributed greatly in this incredible award.
Our goal is to continue serving our community for many years to come. We will strive to offer the best in youth soccer and continue to offer a safe and healthy environment for our players to grow on and off the field. We have soccer opportunities for youth players 6 to 18 years of age on a year round basis. You can contact us at 678-297-6130 or ambushsoccer@comcast.net or www.alpharettaambush.org for more information.
From everyone at Ambush Soccer, we thank you for the past 20 years and thank you for voting us The Best Sports Organization in North Atlanta for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.