Willis Chiropractic has been located on North Main Street in Alpharetta, serving the community for more than 30 years. We are grateful for the 10,000+ patients who have made this possible. When we opened our practice in Alpharetta, there were less than 3500 folks living here, and the current estimate is around 60,000. We have seen tremendous growth over the years and we thank you for helping us grow within our city. You are our neighbors, our church friends, our golfing buddies; you have entrusted us to care for you and your children, but most importantly, you are a part of our family. We thank you for voting us “Best Chiropractor in North Atlanta” and we will continue to work to earn your vote and trust.
Our goal is to continue to serve you; our community and friends, for as long as you need the care and attention we offer. We will strive to offer the best in health care and continue to offer a natural healthcare solution to those seeking our services. Our goal is to keep you healthy and active so you can enjoy your life fully. We have convenient Monday through Friday hours and our walk-in clinic means no appointments are necessary. For the past 30+ years we have served you faithfully and we promise to continue with that philosophy.
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the past 30+ years and thank you for voting us The Best Chiropractor in North Atlanta for the past 11 years.
You can contact us at 770-740-8740 or www.willischiropractic.com.
— Dr. Gary Willis, Dr. Sadie Winter,
Janet Willis, Tara Bowman,
and Nancy Tortorello
