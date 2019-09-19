Here at The Original Pancake House Alpharetta we do things differently than other breakfast restaurants. There are a lot of quality features that you can only get at our location in the ever growing breakfast market. For many years full service breakfast restaurants have been under served in the restaurant market arena. That is slowly becoming not the case as many new full service breakfast chains and franchises emerge on the scene.
The Original Pancake House is a franchise and one of the oldest. OPH started franchising in 1954. We are unique in that we have not changed a thing since then. The menu and the recipes are the same. The quality and ingredients we use are uncompromised. Just a few examples:
We squeeze orange juice every morning. It takes 5 to 8 oranges to make a single glass of juice.
We buy all of our eggs from a local egg farmer. He delivers hundreds of dozens of eggs to us several times a week and we hand crack them all. Other breakfast restaurants buy eggs that are bagged and cracked by a machine in advance.
We clarify butter to season all of our pancake griddles and to cook all of the eggs in. Our pancake batter is made from scratch with our own sour starter. The list goes on.
We are very proud to be once again voted Best Breakfast in The Best of North Atlanta and we want to thank our loyal clientele who obviously appreciates our uncompromising commitment to serving the same menu year after year after year without changing a thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.