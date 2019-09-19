Fry Me 2 The Moon is an award winning, local, and family owned restaurant. They specialize in fried seafood, but also offer grilled and baked options. They value their regular guests and always welcome newcomers.
You can always ensure you are in good hands at Fry Me 2 The Moon. Everything is cooked to order by chefs that have decades of experience brought from New York to Atlanta.
The restaurant is located at 5155 Atlanta Highway inside the Mardi Gras Plaza. Give them a call at (678) 691-1613 with any questions or if you would like to place a to-go order.
Visit www.fryme2themoon.com to explore the menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.