We are extremely thankful and humbled for all the support that we have received from our local communities.
Midway Animal Hospital strives to provide the best quality veterinary medicine, while promoting a family friendly environment. To ensure pets get the best care available all our veterinarians undergo yearly training on current medical and surgical procedures. We also utilize state of the art diagnostic equipment including in-house laboratory testing, digital radiology and ultrasonography.
Midway Animal Hospital is proud to be an AAHA accredited practice. The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) strictly regulates membership and only accepts animal hospitals that meet the highest standards of care. Currently only 12-15% of all animal hospitals are AAHA accredited.
If you are in need of a new veterinarian or would like to know more about Midway Animal Hospital please give us a call at 770-475-2003 or find us on the web at www.MidwayVets.com.
We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to our clients and top-quality veterinary medicine to their furry friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.