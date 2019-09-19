Now in its 12th year, the Best of North Atlanta contest has become one of the year’s most exciting corporate events. Top businesses in North Atlanta participate and covet the honor with enthusiasm.  This year’s votes were once again record breaking with over 30,000 entries for over 100 categories or 300,000 total votes!  Now here is your 2019 list of the Best businesses in North Atlanta...

(Winners appear in bold text under the subcategorey followed by the 1st runner-up which apper in italics.)

 

Medical:

AUDIOLOGIST / HEARING AID PROVIDER:

Miracle Ear Forsyth

1616 Market Pl Blvd

Cumming, GA 30041

770-441-4864

Miracle-ear.com

 

Alicia Bernstein, M.S., CCC-A

3400-C Old Milton Pkwat #365

Alpharetta, GA 30005

404-446-2400

Markyanta.com

 

CHIROPRACTOR:

Willis Chiropractic

317 N Main St

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-740-8740

Willischiropractic.com

 

Lako Family Chiropractic

912 Holcomb Bridge Rd #203

Roswell, GA 30076

770-626-0706

Lakofamilychiropractic.com

 

COSMETIC SURGERY:

Robinson Facial Plastic Surgery

3400 Old Milton Pkwy Building

C, Suite 515

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-667-3090

Robinsonfps.com

 

Dr, Asif Yalif

3330 Preston Ridge Road Ste 340

Alpharetta, GA  30005

404-476-8774

 

COUNSELING SERVICES:

Dr. Malcom Anderson

3355 Medlock Bridge Rd

Norcross, GA 30092

770-582-0532

Drmalcolmanderson.net

 

The Summit Counseling Center

2750 Old Alabama Rd, #200

Johns Creek, GA 30022

678-893-5300

summitcounseling.org

 

DENTIST:

North Fulton Smiles

12315 Crabapple Rd #121

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-569-0613

Northfultonsmiles.com

 

Roswell Dental Care

1570 Old Alabama Rd #102

Roswell, GA 30076

770-998-6736

Roswelldentalcare.com

 

DERMATOLOGIST:

Premier Dermatology

3180 North Point Pkwy Building

400, Suite #420

Alpharetta, GA 30005

678-345-1899

premierdermatologyatlanta.com

 

Steele Dermatology

11500 Webb Bridge Way

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-464-6000

atlantadermatologists.com

 

ENT:

North Fulton ENT

2500 Hospital Blvd, Ste 450

Roswell, Ga. 30076

770-450-6554

Northfultonent.com

 

ENT Institute

Multiple Locations

770-740-1860

Entinstitute.com

 

FAMILY PRACTICE:

Morrow Family Medicine

Multiple locations

770-781-8004

Morrowfammed.com

 

North Atlanta Primary Care

3400-C Old Milton Pkwy, #270, Alpharetta GA 30005

770-442-1911

napc.md

 

GASTROENTEROLOGIST:

Atlanta Gastroenterology

Multiple Locations

678-987-1485

Atlantagastro.com

 

Dr. Riddick, Gastroenterology Consultants

3400 Old Milton Pkwy # A

Alpharetta, GA 30005

404-255-1000

Gastroenterologyconsultants.net

 

HAIR RESTORATION:

Anderson Center for Hair

5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd #106

Atlanta, GA 30009

404-256-4247

Atlantahairsurgeon.com

 

North Atlanta Hair Restoration

631 N Main St Suite #200

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-845-7521

Nahairrestoration.com

 

HOLISTIC/ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE:

Medical Fitness & Wellness Group

10700 Medlock Bridge Rd, #105

Duluth, GA 30097

770-623-4078

exercise4prevention.com

 

The Center for Advanced Medicine

3333 Old Milton Pkwy, Ste 560

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-651-0141

advanced-med.com

 

HOME CARE FOR SENIORS:

Home Helpers

5755 North Point Pkwy Suite 281

Alpharetta, GA 30022

678-430-8511

Homehelpershomecare.com/

alpharetta

 

Visiting Angels

Multiple locations

678-277-9930 or 770-573-7817

visitingangels.com

 

INTERNAL MEDICINE:

Johns Creek Primary Care

4365 Johns Creek Pkwy # 400

Suwanee, GA 30024

678-957-1910

Johnscreekprimarycare.com

 

Sandy Springs Internal Medicine

755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, #500

Atlanta, GA 30328

678-252-6395

ssim.com

 

MED SPA:

Youthtopia

34 Teasley Street

Alpharetta, GA  30009

770-772-4806

Youthtopiamedspa.com

 

Timeless Aesthetics of Atlanta

600 Peachtree Pkwy, #104

Cumming, GA 30041

404-400-6222

timelessmedspaatl.com

 

MEMORY CARE:

The Memory Center

12050 Findley Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-476-3678

thememorycenter.com

 

Celebration Village

3000 Celebration Boulevard

Suwanee, GA 30024

800-724-7714, cvillage.com

 

MOBILITY STORE/SERVICE:

101 Mobility

935 Hwy 124 Suite #201

Braselton, GA 30517

404-857-3056

Atlanta.101mobility.com

 

Heavenly Wheels

6375 McGinnis Ferry Rd #101

Johns Creek, GA 30005

678-847-0301

Heavenlywheels.com

 

MUSIC THERAPY:

Rhythm & Therapy

404-913-2328

rhythmandtherapy.com

 

The George Center

12060 Etris Rd #200

Roswell, GA 30075

678-701-1203

thegeorgecenter.com

 

NUTRITIONIST:

Medical Fitness & Wellness Group

10700 Medlock Bridge Rd #105

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-623-4078

Exercise4prevention.com

 

100% Chiropractic - Johns Creek

11030 Medlock Bridge Rd #230

Johns Creek, GA 30097

678-694-1113

100percentchiropractic.com

 

OBGYN:

Modern OBGYN

10692 Medlock Bridge Rd.,

Suite 100-A

Johns Creek, GA 30097

404-446-2496

Reyesobgyn.com

Roswell OBGYN

11975 Morris Rd, #200

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-751-3600

roswellobgyn.org

 

ONCOLOGY:

The Center for Advanced Medicine

3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 560

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-551-2730

advanced-med.com

 

Atlanta Cancer Care

3400-C Old Milton Pkwy Ste 400

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-740-9664

Atlantacancercare.com

 

OPHTHALMOLOGY:

Thomas Eye Group

Multiple Locations

678-892-2020

Thomaseye.com

 

Dr. Palay- Atlanta Ophthalmology

5730 Glenridge Dr.

Atlanta, GA 30328

404-252-1194

aoaeye.com

 

OPTOMETRY:

Bender Eye Care

9925 Haynes Bridge Rd, #1710

Johns Creek, GA 30022

770-740-2000

bendereyecare.biz

 

Alpharetta Eye

2725 Old Milton Pkwy #B,

Alpharetta GA 30009

770-475-1777

 

ORAL SURGERY:

Dr. Christian Loetscher, Atlanta Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4205 North Point Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-664-5550

jawimplant.com

Dr. Dale Duncan

Multiple Locations

770-664-6533 or 770-406-2060

naoms.net

 

ORTHODONTIST:

Smile Doctors by Jordan Orthodontics

4205 North Point Pkwy, Bldg B

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-751-1240

orthodontist.smiledoctors.com

 

Dr. Mibab

3005 Old Alabama Road #6000

Johns Creek, GA 30022

770-552-6800

mibabortho.com

 

ORTHOPEDICS:

Ortho Atlanta

Multiple Locations

770-953-6929

Orthoatlanta.com

 

Resurgens Orthopedics

Multiple Locations

770-475-2710

Resurgens.com

 

PEDIATRICIAN:

Roswell Pediatrics

Multiple Locations

770-751-0800

Roswellpediatrics.com

 

Pediatric Physicians

Multiple Locations

770-518-9277 or 678-527-1555

pediatricphysicianspc.com

 

PHYSICAL THERAPY:

Johns Creek Physical Therapy

4060 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste H

Suwanee, GA 30024

770-622-5344

Johnscreekpt.com

 

David Young - North Fulton Physical Therapy

1355 Hembree Rd

Roswell, GA 30076

770-442-0727

nfultonpt.com

 

PODIATRY:

Ankle & Foot Centers of GA

4385 Johns Creek Pkwy #200

Suwanee, GA 30024

770-418-0456

Ankleandfootcenters.com

 

Village Podiatry

Multiple Locations

770-771-6991

Villagepodiatrycenters.com

 

SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER:

Roswell Senior Center

1250 Warsaw Rd

Roswell, GA 30076

770-640-1583

Ssnorthfulton.org

North Fulton Senior Services

770-993-1906

ssnorthfulton.org

 

SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY:

Village Park Senior Living

Multiple locations

678-677-8900

Villageparkseniorliving.com

 

Celebration Village

3000 Celebration Boulevard

Suwanee, GA 30024

800-724-7714

Cvillage.com

 

SENIOR INFORMATION SERVICE:

Nexseason Transition

404-439-1022

Nexseasontransitions.com

 

Home Helpers

5755 North Point Pkwy, Ste 281

Alpharetta, GA 30022

678-430-8511

Homehelpershomecare.com

 

SPEECH THERAPY:

Advantage Speech Therapy

404-784-1252

Advantagespeech.com

 

Rogers Bridge Pediatric Therapy

478-454-8889

Rogersbridgepediatrictherapy.com

 

SUBSTANCE ABUSE / ADDICTION TREATMENT:

No Longer Bound

2725 Pine Grove Rd

Cumming, GA 30041

770-886-7873

Nolongerbound.com

 

Pathways 2 Life

4720 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Norcross, GA 30071

404-317-7203

Pathways2life.org

 

URGENT CARE:

Piedmont Urgent Care

by Wellstar

Multiple Locations

770-521-6690

Wellstreet.com

 

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Multiple Locations

Choa.org

 

UROLOGY:

Advanced Urology

10730 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

404-948-4073

Urologygeorgia.com 

 

GA Urology

Multiple Locations

678-417-0400

Gaurology.com

 

VEIN SPECIALIST:

Premier Dermatology

3180 North Point Pkwy Building

400, Suite #420

Alpharetta, GA 30005

678-345-1899

Premierdermatologyatlanta.com

 

Heart & Vascular 

Multiple Locations

678-513-2273

Hvcmd.com

 

VETERINARIAN:

Midway Animal Hospital

6785 Atlanta Hwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-475-2003

Midwayvets.com

 

Alpharetta Animal Hospital

80 Milton Avenue

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-475-7613

Alpharettaanimalhospital.com

 

Restaurants:

 

ALL AROUND RESTAURANT

Village Tavern

11555 Rainwater Drive

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-777-6490

Villagetavern.com

 

Altobeli’s

3000 Old Alabama Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-664-8055

Altobelis.com

 

BAKERY:

Nothing Bundt Cakes Alpharetta

5230 Windward Pkwy #102

Milton, GA 30004

678-366-1445

nothingbundtcakes.com

 

Alpine Bakery

12315 Crabapple Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-410-9883

Alpinebakeryandtrattoria.com

 

BBQ:

Cue 

Multiple Locations

(770) 667-0089

Cuebarbecue.com

 

Smokejack

29 S. Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-410-7611

Smokejackbbq.com

 

BREAKFAST:

The Original Pancake House

5530 Windward Pkwy #120a

Alpharetta, GA 30004

678-393-1355

Pancakesalpharetta.com

 

Scratch

2890 Georgia 9 N Ste 160

Milton, GA 30004

678-393-9059

Scratch-fresh.com

 

BREWERY / BREWPUB:

Six Bridges Brewing

11455 Lakefield Dr. #300

Johns Creek, GA 30097

470-545-4199

Sixbridgesbrewing.com

 

Cherry Street

5817 South Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30040

Phone: 678-456-8189

cherrystreetbrewing.com

 

BURGER:

Burger Fi

5475 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-817-4658

Burgerfi.com

 

Scratch

2890 Georgia 9 N ste 160

Milton, GA 30004

678-393-9059

Scratch-fresh.com

 

DESSERT:

Nothing Bundt Cakes Alpharetta

5230 Windward Pkwy #102

Milton, GA 30004

678-366-1445

Nothingbundtcakes.com

 

Alpine Bakery

12315 Crabapple Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-410-9883

Alpinebakeryandtrattoria.com

 

DONUTS:

Davinci’s Donuts

131 S Main St, Suite F

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-392-2523

Davincisdonuts.com

 

Duck Donuts

3005 Old Alabama Rd #170

Alpharetta, GA 30022

470-385-6303

Duckdonuts.com

 

FAMILY DINING:

Burger Fi

5475 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-817-4658

Burgerfi.com

 

Village Tavern

11555 Rainwater drive

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-777-6490

Villagetavern.com

 

FINE DINING:

Altobeli’s

3000 Old Alabama Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-664-8055

Altobelis.com

 

Little Ally Steak

955 Canton Street

Roswell, GA 30075

770-998-0440

Fhfoodtradinggroup.com

 

GERMAN FOOD:

Gasthaus

310 Atlanta Rd

Cumming, GA 30040

770-844-7244

Gasthaus-cumming.com

 

Kurt’s Bistro

3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

#100

Duluth, GA 30096

770-623-4128

Kurtsrestaurant.com

 

HAPPY HOUR:

Village Tavern

11555 Rain Waterdrive

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-777-6490

Villagetavern.com

 

Six Bridges Brewing

11455 Lakefield Dr. #300

Johns Creek, GA 30097

470-545-4199

Sixbridgesbrewing.com

 

ITALIAN FOOD:

Altobeli’s

3000 Old Alabama Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-664-8055

Altobelis.com

 

Casa Nuova

5670 Atlanta Hwy, A1

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-475-9100

Casanuovarestaurant.com

 

MEXICAN FOOD:

El Felix - Avalon

1130 1st St #1030

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-248-5239, Theelfelix.com

 

7 Tequilas

10945 State Bridge Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-558-1156

7tequilasmexicanrestaurant.com

 

PATIO DINING:

Village Tavern

11555 Rainwater Drive

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-777-6490

Villagetavern.com

 

Burger Fi

5475 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-817-4658

Burgerfi.com

 

PIZZA:

Pasta Vino

11130 State Bridge Rd, F103

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-777-1213

Pastavino.net

 

Campania

Multiple Locations

678-825-2156 or 470-210-5542

Campaniaga.com

 

SEAFOOD:

Fry Me 2 the Moon

5155 Atlanta Hwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

678-691-1613

Fryme2themoon.com

 

Atlantic Seafood

2345 Mansell Rd.

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-640-0488

Atlanticseafoodco.com

 

SMOOTHIE / JUICERY:

3:8 Juice

5250 Windward Pkwy #113

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-680-2411

Juiceshopalpharetta.com

 

Kale Me Crazy

Multiple Locations

470-509-5744 or 678-878-3188

Kalemecrazy.net

 

 

RECREATION:

ART LESSONS / STUDIO

Johns Creek Arts Center

6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd., Bldg. 700

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-623-8448

Johnscreekarts.org

 

Spruill Center for Arts

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody, GA 30338

770-394-3447

Spruillarts.org

 

DANCE LESSONS / STUDIO:

RISPA

14155 Ga-9

Milton, GA 30004

678-620-3500

RISPA.net

 

Core Dance & Acrobatics

5905 Atlanta Hwy, Ste 103

Alpharetta, GA 30004

470-299-4629

Coredanceatlanta.com

 

DATE NIGHT HOTSPOT:

Altobeli’s

3000 Old Alabama Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-664-8055

Altobelis.com

 

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd

Roswell, GA 30075

770-992-2055

Chattnaturecenter.org

 

DAY SPA / MASSAGE:

Waxing the City

5250 Windward Pkwy, Ste 114

Alpharetta, GA 30004

470-275-5400

Studios.waxingthecity.com

 

Youthtopia

50 Canton Street, Ste 115

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-772-4806

Youthtopiamedspa.com

 

GOLF COURSE:

Trophy Club of Atlanta

15135 Hopewell Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-343-9700

Trophyclubofatlantagc.com

 

Country Club of Roswell

2500 Club Springs Dr,

Roswell, GA 30076

(770) 475-7800

Ccroswell.com

 

GROUP/CORPORATE ACTIVITY:

Urban Escape Games

20 Mansell Ct E #275

Roswell, GA 30076

678-805-2189

Urbanescapegames.com

 

A&S Culinary Concepts

9945 Jones Bridge Rd, #303

Johns Creek, GA 30022

678-336-9196

Asculinaryconcepts.com

 

GYM/FITNESS FACILITY:

Medical Fitness & Wellness Group

10700 Medlock Bridge Rd, #105

Duluth, GA 30097

770-623-4078

Exercise4prevention.com

 

U First Fitness

11164 State Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

404-445-8144

Ufirstfitness.com

 

KID PARTY / EVENT FACILITY:

Johns Creek Arts Center

6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd., Bldg. 700

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-623-8448

Johnscreekarts.org

 

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd

Roswell, GA 30075

770-992-2055

Chattnaturecenter.org

 

LOCAL FESTIVAL:

Brew Moon Festival

AlpharettaBusiness

Association.com

 

Summit Rocks

Summitrocks.org/summit-rocks

 

MUSIC LESSONS:

RISPA

14155 Ga-9

Milton, GA 30004

678-620-3500

RISPA.net

 

Orbit Arts Academy

650 Mount Vernon Hwy

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

770-693-3641

Orbitartsacademy.com

 

PERFORMING ARTS / THEATRE:

Georgia Ensemble

950 Forrest St

Roswell, GA 30075

770-641-1260

Get.org

 

RISPA

14155 GA-9,

Milton, GA, 30004

678-620-3500

RISPA.net

 

PUBLIC PARK:

Wills

11925 Wills Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-297-6130

Willspark.com

 

Newtown

3150 Old Alabama Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

678-512-3200

Johnscreekga.gov

  

SPORTS PROGRAM:

Ambush Soccer

678-297-6130

Alpharettaambush.org

 

Dojo Karate

Multiple Locations

Dojokarate.com

 

WEDDING VENUE:

Roswell Country Club

2500 Club Springs Dr

Roswell, GA 30076

770- 475-7800

Ccroswell.com

 

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd

Roswell, GA 30075

770-992-2055

Chattnaturecenter.org

 

 

RETAIL: 

 

ANTIQUES STORE:

Queen of Hearts

670 N Main St

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-297-7571

Queenofheartsantiques

interiors.com

 

Lakewood 400

1321 Atlanta Hwy

Cumming, GA 30040

770- 889-3400

Lakewoodantiques.com

 

APPAREL BOUTIQUE:

Clothes Horse

28 Milton Ave

Alpharetta, GA 30009

870-275-1311

Clotheshorsemensapparel.com

 

All Inspired Boutique

Multiple Locations

404-502-2172 or 678-381-1456

Allinspiredboutique.com

 

ART GALLERY / RETAILER:

Johns Creek Arts Center

6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd. Bldg. 700

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-623-8448

Johnscreekarts.org

 

Spruill Art Gallery

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody, GA 30338

770-394-3447

Spruillarts.org

 

BEVERAGE / WINE STORE:

Total Wine

Total Wine, Multiple Locations

Totalwine.com

 

Red’s

270 South Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-664-7337

 

CONSIGNMENT STORE:

The Finer Consigner

11130 State Bridge Rd F101

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-751-3501

 

Twisted Thread

12660 Crabapple Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-667-9110

Thetwistedthread.com

 

FARMERS MARKET:

Alpharetta Farmers Market

1 South Main

Alpharetta, GA 30009

404-402-5389

Alpharettafarmersmarket.com

 

Roswell Farmers Market

38 Hill Street

Roswell, GA 30075

404-492-9938

Roswellfam.com

 

FLORIST:

Best Little Flower Shop

in Roswell

10800 Alpharetta Hwy, #228

Roswell, GA 30076

770-642-7878

Bestlittleflowershop.com

 

Alpharetta Flower Market

980 Birmingham Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-475-2341

Alpharettaflowermarket.com

 

FURNITURE / HOME DECOR:

Exquisite Living

Multiple Locations

770-807-0675 or 470-275-5888

Exquisitelivingatl.com

 

Belso Home Studio

30 N Main St

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-696-4995

Belso-home.com

 

JEWELER:

Iroff & Son

3960 Old Milton Pkwy #300

Alpharetta, GA 30005

770-751-7222

Iroff.com

 

Brown & Co.

674 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Roswell, GA 30076

770-993-1080

Brownjewelers.com

 

KIDS STORE:

Kid to Kid

Multiple Locations, Kidtokid.com

 

Learning Express Alpharetta

7300 North Point Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-740-1523

Learningexpress.com

 

SHOPPING / ENTERTAINMENT PLAZA:

Avalon

2200 Avalon Blvd

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-765-1000

Experienceavalon.com

 

Alpharetta City Center

251 Market Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

470-268-4328

Kliwins.com

  

 

SERVICES:

AUTO SERVICE REPAIR:

Extra Mile Tire Pros

2875 Bethany Bend

Milton, GA 30004

678-566-6627

Extramiletirepros.com

 

Japanese Automotive Professional Service

369 Maxwell Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-740-0114

Japaneseautomotive.com

 

BANK / CREDIT UNION:

Providence Bank

4955 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

678-624-2265

Providencebankga.com

 

American Commerce Bank

10690 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

470-422-1200

Americancommercebank.com

 

CAR WASH:

Cactus

12905 GA-9

Milton, GA 30004

770-343-9960

Cactuscarwash.com

 

Wash Me Fast

12960 GA-9

Alpharetta, GA 30004

678-297-9215

Washmefast.com

 

CPA:

McHugh CPA Group

5550 Triangle pkwy #200,

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

770-449-0285

Mchughcpagroup.com

 

S.J. Gorowitz Accounting

& Tax Services, P.C.

5755 North Point Pkwy Suite 37

Alpharetta, GA 30022

770-740-0797

Sjgorowitz.com

 

DRY CLEANER:

Express Dry Cleaners

5805 State Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-623-6977

Expresscleaners123.com

 

Pride Cleaners

3134 Old Alabama Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Pridecleaners.com

 

FINANCIAL PLANNER:

McHugh CPA Group

300 Colonial Center Pkwy, Ste 100

Roswell, GA 30076

770-449-0285

Mchughcpagroup.com

 

oXYGen Financial

35 Old Canton Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-777-0427

oXYGenfinancial.net

 

HAIR SALON/STYLIST:

Aria Salons

Multiple locations

770-475-8111, Ariasalons.net

 

Ritual 

5315 Winward Pkway, Ste A

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-676-0481

Ritualthesalon.com

 

HOME BUILDER/DEVELOPER:

The Providence Group

11340 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

678-475-9400

Theprovidencegroup.com

 

Chatham Legacy

5780 Windward Pkwy.

Suite 300

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Chathamlegacy.com 

  

INFORMATION SERVICES:

Alpharetta Convention

& Visitors Bureau

178 S Main St

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-297-2811

Awesomealpharetta.com

 

Roswell Convention

& Visitors Bureau

617 S Atlanta St

Roswell, GA 30075

770-640-3253

Visitroswellga.com

 

INSURANCE AGENCY:

Stuart Perry Insurance - Farmers

11550 Jones Bridge Rd., Ste 9

Johns Creek, GA 30022

404-780-0759

Agents.farmers.com

 

Country Financial -

Michael Gordy

13560 Morris Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-667-9749

Countryfinancial.com

 

INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES:

Kat Nelson Designs, Inc.

770-751-8168

Katnelsondesigns.com

 

Belso Home Studio

30 North Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-696-4995

Belso-home.com

 

IT / BUSINESS SERVICES:

Carmichael Consulting

11660 Alpharetta Highway Ste

100 bldg 100

Roswell, Ga 30076

678-719-9671

Carmichaelconsulting.net

 

InterDev

900 Holcomb Woods Pkway

Roswell, GA 30076

770-643-4400

Interdev.com

 

LAW FIRM:

Millard Law Firm

320 Maxwell Rd., #200

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-319-9500

Familylawattorneyalpharetta.com

 

Windward Law Group

12600 Deerfield Pkwy, Ste 125

Alpharetta, GA 30004

678-684-1500

Windwardlaw.com

 

MAID SERVICE:

Image Maids

Multiple locations

770-475-8700

Imagemaids.com

 

The Maids

Multiple locations

404-256-3200

Maids.com

 

MERCHANT SERVICES:

Netcom Pay Systems

800-875-6680

Netcompaysystem.com

 

Great Point Technologies

678-624-1612

Greatpoint.cc

 

NETWORKING GROUP:

Alpharetta Business Assoc.

11770 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 205

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-865-6608

Alpharettabusinessassociation.com

 

Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce

5755 North Point Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30022

404-445-8223

Alpharettachamber.com

 

PAINTER:

Dream House Painting

69 S Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-873-2821

Dreamhousepainting.com

 

Bear Mountain Custom Painting

1690 Redi Rd

Cumming, GA 30040

678-455-2887

Bearmountainpainting.com

 

PET DAYCARE/LODGER:

Crabapple Bed & Bones

640 Dorris Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-754-1700

Bedsandbones.net

 

It’s a Dogs Life

11130 State Bridge Road, A101

Johns Creek, GA 30022

770-504-4555

Itsadogsliferesort.com

 

PET GROOMING:

Puff N Fluff Pet Spa

11550 Jones Bridge Rd #8

Johns Creek, GA 30022

770-274-4600

Puffnfluffpetspa.com

 

It’s a Dogs Life

11130 State Bridge Road, A101

Johns Creek, GA 30022

770-504-4555

Itsadogsliferesort.com

 

PET SUPPLY/BOUTIQUE:

Fido’s Market

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30005

678-240-0440 

Fidosmarket.com

 

Puff N Fluff Pet Spa

11550 Jones Bridge Rd #8

Johns Creek, GA 30022

770-274-4600 

Puffnfluffpetspa.com 

 

PHOTOGRAPHER:

Abby Byrd Photography

678-787-6060

Abbybreaux.com

 

SL Reece

SLReece.com

 

PLUMBER:

Pete’s Plumbing

2280 Justin Trail

Alpharetta, Ga 30004

770-442-3934

Petesplumbing.com

 

The Pink Plumber

Thepinkplumber.com

 

PRE-SCHOOL / DAY CARE:

Primrose School

of Alpharetta

315 Henderson Village Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-664-7508

primroseschools.com/schools/alpharetta

 

Oak Grove Academy

3460 Francis Road

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-772-7474

Oakgroveacademy.org

 

PRIVATE K-12:

Fulton Science Academy

3035 Fanfare Way

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-366-2555

Fultonscienceacademy.org

 

Kings Ridge Christian School

2765 Bethany Bend

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-754-5738

Kingsridgecs.org

 

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS:

Anchor Marketing

615 Hembree Pkwy, Ste 300

Roswell, GA 30076

770-587-0017

Anchormarketing.com

 

North Georgia Promotions

4040 Nine McFarland Dr. #1200

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-710-0467

Ngapromotions.com

 

REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE:

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

1125 Sanctuary Parkway, Ste 400

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-442-7300

Atlantafinehomes.com

 

Harry Norman Northpoint

7855 North Point Pkway #100

Alpharetta, GA 30022

678-461-8700

Harrynorman.com

 

REALTOR (INDIVIDUAL):

Dolan Craft Team

65 Roswell St

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-722-3119

Craftdolanteam.com

 

Andrea Cuney & The Cuney Team - Ansley Atlanta North

404-695-7040

Ansleyatlanta.com

 

RENOVATION / HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES:

Remodeling Expo Center

48 King Street

Roswell, GA 30075

678-459-2292

Remodelingexpo.com

 

Bear Mountain Custom Painting

1690 Redi Rd

Cumming, GA 30040

678-455-2887

Bearmountainpainting.com

 

SHREDDER:

Eco Shredding

770-490-5607

ecoshredding.com

 

I-Shred

488 N Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

770-667-9111

i-shred.net

 

TRAVEL AGENCY / SERVICE:

Cruise Planners-Michael Consoli

770-650-7667

Cruiseplanners.com

 

Cruise Planners- Barbara Diener

770-740-9099

Cruiseplanners.com

  

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST:

High Hopes Childrens Therapy

3538 Old Milton Pkway

Alpharetta, GA 30005

540-207-5163

Highhopestherapy.com

 

Therapy & Learning Center of GA

11285 Elkins Rd, G-2

Roswell, GA 30076

678-824-2145

Tlcgeorgia.com

 

ABA THERAPIST:

Behavior Link

Multiple Locations

443-414-1843

Thebehaviorlink.com

 

Therapy & Learning Center of GA

11285 Elkins Rd, G-2

Roswell, GA 30076

678-824-2145

Tlcgeorgia.com

 

SUMMER CAMP:

Johns Creek Arts Center

6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd, Bldg. 700

Johns Creek, GA 30097

770-623-8448

Johnscreekarts.org

 

RISPA

14155 Ga-9

Milton, GA 30004

678-620-3500

RISPA.net

