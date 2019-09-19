Now in its 12th year, the Best of North Atlanta contest has become one of the year’s most exciting corporate events. Top businesses in North Atlanta participate and covet the honor with enthusiasm. This year’s votes were once again record breaking with over 30,000 entries for over 100 categories or 300,000 total votes! Now here is your 2019 list of the Best businesses in North Atlanta...
(Winners appear in bold text under the subcategorey followed by the 1st runner-up which apper in italics.)
Medical:
AUDIOLOGIST / HEARING AID PROVIDER:
Miracle Ear Forsyth
1616 Market Pl Blvd
Cumming, GA 30041
770-441-4864
Alicia Bernstein, M.S., CCC-A
3400-C Old Milton Pkwat #365
Alpharetta, GA 30005
404-446-2400
CHIROPRACTOR:
Willis Chiropractic
317 N Main St
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-740-8740
Lako Family Chiropractic
912 Holcomb Bridge Rd #203
Roswell, GA 30076
770-626-0706
COSMETIC SURGERY:
Robinson Facial Plastic Surgery
3400 Old Milton Pkwy Building
C, Suite 515
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-667-3090
Dr, Asif Yalif
3330 Preston Ridge Road Ste 340
Alpharetta, GA 30005
404-476-8774
COUNSELING SERVICES:
Dr. Malcom Anderson
3355 Medlock Bridge Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
770-582-0532
The Summit Counseling Center
2750 Old Alabama Rd, #200
Johns Creek, GA 30022
678-893-5300
DENTIST:
North Fulton Smiles
12315 Crabapple Rd #121
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-569-0613
Roswell Dental Care
1570 Old Alabama Rd #102
Roswell, GA 30076
770-998-6736
DERMATOLOGIST:
Premier Dermatology
3180 North Point Pkwy Building
400, Suite #420
Alpharetta, GA 30005
678-345-1899
Steele Dermatology
11500 Webb Bridge Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-464-6000
ENT:
North Fulton ENT
2500 Hospital Blvd, Ste 450
Roswell, Ga. 30076
770-450-6554
ENT Institute
Multiple Locations
770-740-1860
FAMILY PRACTICE:
Morrow Family Medicine
Multiple locations
770-781-8004
North Atlanta Primary Care
3400-C Old Milton Pkwy, #270, Alpharetta GA 30005
770-442-1911
napc.md
GASTROENTEROLOGIST:
Atlanta Gastroenterology
Multiple Locations
678-987-1485
Dr. Riddick, Gastroenterology Consultants
3400 Old Milton Pkwy # A
Alpharetta, GA 30005
404-255-1000
HAIR RESTORATION:
Anderson Center for Hair
5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd #106
Atlanta, GA 30009
404-256-4247
North Atlanta Hair Restoration
631 N Main St Suite #200
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-845-7521
HOLISTIC/ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE:
Medical Fitness & Wellness Group
10700 Medlock Bridge Rd, #105
Duluth, GA 30097
770-623-4078
The Center for Advanced Medicine
3333 Old Milton Pkwy, Ste 560
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-651-0141
HOME CARE FOR SENIORS:
Home Helpers
5755 North Point Pkwy Suite 281
Alpharetta, GA 30022
678-430-8511
alpharetta
Visiting Angels
Multiple locations
678-277-9930 or 770-573-7817
INTERNAL MEDICINE:
Johns Creek Primary Care
4365 Johns Creek Pkwy # 400
Suwanee, GA 30024
678-957-1910
Sandy Springs Internal Medicine
755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, #500
Atlanta, GA 30328
678-252-6395
MED SPA:
Youthtopia
34 Teasley Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-772-4806
Timeless Aesthetics of Atlanta
600 Peachtree Pkwy, #104
Cumming, GA 30041
404-400-6222
MEMORY CARE:
The Memory Center
12050 Findley Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-476-3678
Celebration Village
3000 Celebration Boulevard
Suwanee, GA 30024
800-724-7714, cvillage.com
MOBILITY STORE/SERVICE:
101 Mobility
935 Hwy 124 Suite #201
Braselton, GA 30517
404-857-3056
Heavenly Wheels
6375 McGinnis Ferry Rd #101
Johns Creek, GA 30005
678-847-0301
MUSIC THERAPY:
Rhythm & Therapy
404-913-2328
The George Center
12060 Etris Rd #200
Roswell, GA 30075
678-701-1203
NUTRITIONIST:
Medical Fitness & Wellness Group
10700 Medlock Bridge Rd #105
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-623-4078
100% Chiropractic - Johns Creek
11030 Medlock Bridge Rd #230
Johns Creek, GA 30097
678-694-1113
OBGYN:
Modern OBGYN
10692 Medlock Bridge Rd.,
Suite 100-A
Johns Creek, GA 30097
404-446-2496
Roswell OBGYN
11975 Morris Rd, #200
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-751-3600
ONCOLOGY:
The Center for Advanced Medicine
3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 560
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-551-2730
Atlanta Cancer Care
3400-C Old Milton Pkwy Ste 400
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-740-9664
OPHTHALMOLOGY:
Thomas Eye Group
Multiple Locations
678-892-2020
Dr. Palay- Atlanta Ophthalmology
5730 Glenridge Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30328
404-252-1194
OPTOMETRY:
Bender Eye Care
9925 Haynes Bridge Rd, #1710
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-740-2000
Alpharetta Eye
2725 Old Milton Pkwy #B,
Alpharetta GA 30009
770-475-1777
ORAL SURGERY:
Dr. Christian Loetscher, Atlanta Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4205 North Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-664-5550
Dr. Dale Duncan
Multiple Locations
770-664-6533 or 770-406-2060
ORTHODONTIST:
Smile Doctors by Jordan Orthodontics
4205 North Point Pkwy, Bldg B
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-751-1240
Dr. Mibab
3005 Old Alabama Road #6000
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-552-6800
ORTHOPEDICS:
Ortho Atlanta
Multiple Locations
770-953-6929
Resurgens Orthopedics
Multiple Locations
770-475-2710
PEDIATRICIAN:
Roswell Pediatrics
Multiple Locations
770-751-0800
Pediatric Physicians
Multiple Locations
770-518-9277 or 678-527-1555
PHYSICAL THERAPY:
Johns Creek Physical Therapy
4060 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste H
Suwanee, GA 30024
770-622-5344
David Young - North Fulton Physical Therapy
1355 Hembree Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
770-442-0727
PODIATRY:
Ankle & Foot Centers of GA
4385 Johns Creek Pkwy #200
Suwanee, GA 30024
770-418-0456
Village Podiatry
Multiple Locations
770-771-6991
SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER:
Roswell Senior Center
1250 Warsaw Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
770-640-1583
North Fulton Senior Services
770-993-1906
SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY:
Village Park Senior Living
Multiple locations
678-677-8900
Celebration Village
3000 Celebration Boulevard
Suwanee, GA 30024
800-724-7714
SENIOR INFORMATION SERVICE:
Nexseason Transition
404-439-1022
Home Helpers
5755 North Point Pkwy, Ste 281
Alpharetta, GA 30022
678-430-8511
SPEECH THERAPY:
Advantage Speech Therapy
404-784-1252
Rogers Bridge Pediatric Therapy
478-454-8889
SUBSTANCE ABUSE / ADDICTION TREATMENT:
No Longer Bound
2725 Pine Grove Rd
Cumming, GA 30041
770-886-7873
Pathways 2 Life
4720 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
Norcross, GA 30071
404-317-7203
URGENT CARE:
Piedmont Urgent Care
by Wellstar
Multiple Locations
770-521-6690
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Multiple Locations
UROLOGY:
Advanced Urology
10730 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
404-948-4073
GA Urology
Multiple Locations
678-417-0400
VEIN SPECIALIST:
Premier Dermatology
3180 North Point Pkwy Building
400, Suite #420
Alpharetta, GA 30005
678-345-1899
Heart & Vascular
Multiple Locations
678-513-2273
VETERINARIAN:
Midway Animal Hospital
6785 Atlanta Hwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-475-2003
Alpharetta Animal Hospital
80 Milton Avenue
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-475-7613
Restaurants:
ALL AROUND RESTAURANT
Village Tavern
11555 Rainwater Drive
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-777-6490
Altobeli’s
3000 Old Alabama Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-664-8055
BAKERY:
Nothing Bundt Cakes Alpharetta
5230 Windward Pkwy #102
Milton, GA 30004
678-366-1445
Alpine Bakery
12315 Crabapple Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-410-9883
BBQ:
Cue
Multiple Locations
(770) 667-0089
Smokejack
29 S. Main Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-410-7611
BREAKFAST:
The Original Pancake House
5530 Windward Pkwy #120a
Alpharetta, GA 30004
678-393-1355
Scratch
2890 Georgia 9 N Ste 160
Milton, GA 30004
678-393-9059
BREWERY / BREWPUB:
Six Bridges Brewing
11455 Lakefield Dr. #300
Johns Creek, GA 30097
470-545-4199
Cherry Street
5817 South Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30040
Phone: 678-456-8189
BURGER:
Burger Fi
5475 Windward Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-817-4658
Scratch
2890 Georgia 9 N ste 160
Milton, GA 30004
678-393-9059
DESSERT:
Nothing Bundt Cakes Alpharetta
5230 Windward Pkwy #102
Milton, GA 30004
678-366-1445
Alpine Bakery
12315 Crabapple Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-410-9883
DONUTS:
Davinci’s Donuts
131 S Main St, Suite F
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-392-2523
Duck Donuts
3005 Old Alabama Rd #170
Alpharetta, GA 30022
470-385-6303
FAMILY DINING:
Burger Fi
5475 Windward Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-817-4658
Village Tavern
11555 Rainwater drive
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-777-6490
FINE DINING:
Altobeli’s
3000 Old Alabama Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-664-8055
Little Ally Steak
955 Canton Street
Roswell, GA 30075
770-998-0440
GERMAN FOOD:
Gasthaus
310 Atlanta Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
770-844-7244
Kurt’s Bistro
3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
#100
Duluth, GA 30096
770-623-4128
HAPPY HOUR:
Village Tavern
11555 Rain Waterdrive
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-777-6490
Six Bridges Brewing
11455 Lakefield Dr. #300
Johns Creek, GA 30097
470-545-4199
ITALIAN FOOD:
Altobeli’s
3000 Old Alabama Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-664-8055
Casa Nuova
5670 Atlanta Hwy, A1
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-475-9100
MEXICAN FOOD:
El Felix - Avalon
1130 1st St #1030
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-248-5239, Theelfelix.com
7 Tequilas
10945 State Bridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-558-1156
PATIO DINING:
Village Tavern
11555 Rainwater Drive
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-777-6490
Burger Fi
5475 Windward Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-817-4658
PIZZA:
Pasta Vino
11130 State Bridge Rd, F103
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-777-1213
Campania
Multiple Locations
678-825-2156 or 470-210-5542
SEAFOOD:
Fry Me 2 the Moon
5155 Atlanta Hwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
678-691-1613
Atlantic Seafood
2345 Mansell Rd.
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-640-0488
SMOOTHIE / JUICERY:
3:8 Juice
5250 Windward Pkwy #113
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-680-2411
Kale Me Crazy
Multiple Locations
470-509-5744 or 678-878-3188
RECREATION:
ART LESSONS / STUDIO
Johns Creek Arts Center
6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd., Bldg. 700
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-623-8448
Spruill Center for Arts
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
770-394-3447
DANCE LESSONS / STUDIO:
RISPA
14155 Ga-9
Milton, GA 30004
678-620-3500
Core Dance & Acrobatics
5905 Atlanta Hwy, Ste 103
Alpharetta, GA 30004
470-299-4629
DATE NIGHT HOTSPOT:
Altobeli’s
3000 Old Alabama Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-664-8055
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Rd
Roswell, GA 30075
770-992-2055
DAY SPA / MASSAGE:
Waxing the City
5250 Windward Pkwy, Ste 114
Alpharetta, GA 30004
470-275-5400
Youthtopia
50 Canton Street, Ste 115
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-772-4806
GOLF COURSE:
Trophy Club of Atlanta
15135 Hopewell Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-343-9700
Country Club of Roswell
2500 Club Springs Dr,
Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 475-7800
GROUP/CORPORATE ACTIVITY:
Urban Escape Games
20 Mansell Ct E #275
Roswell, GA 30076
678-805-2189
A&S Culinary Concepts
9945 Jones Bridge Rd, #303
Johns Creek, GA 30022
678-336-9196
GYM/FITNESS FACILITY:
Medical Fitness & Wellness Group
10700 Medlock Bridge Rd, #105
Duluth, GA 30097
770-623-4078
U First Fitness
11164 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
404-445-8144
KID PARTY / EVENT FACILITY:
Johns Creek Arts Center
6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd., Bldg. 700
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-623-8448
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Rd
Roswell, GA 30075
770-992-2055
LOCAL FESTIVAL:
Brew Moon Festival
AlpharettaBusiness
Summit Rocks
MUSIC LESSONS:
RISPA
14155 Ga-9
Milton, GA 30004
678-620-3500
Orbit Arts Academy
650 Mount Vernon Hwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
770-693-3641
PERFORMING ARTS / THEATRE:
Georgia Ensemble
950 Forrest St
Roswell, GA 30075
770-641-1260
RISPA
14155 GA-9,
Milton, GA, 30004
678-620-3500
PUBLIC PARK:
Wills
11925 Wills Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-297-6130
Newtown
3150 Old Alabama Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
678-512-3200
SPORTS PROGRAM:
Ambush Soccer
678-297-6130
Dojo Karate
Multiple Locations
WEDDING VENUE:
Roswell Country Club
2500 Club Springs Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
770- 475-7800
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Rd
Roswell, GA 30075
770-992-2055
RETAIL:
ANTIQUES STORE:
Queen of Hearts
670 N Main St
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-297-7571
Queenofheartsantiques
Lakewood 400
1321 Atlanta Hwy
Cumming, GA 30040
770- 889-3400
APPAREL BOUTIQUE:
Clothes Horse
28 Milton Ave
Alpharetta, GA 30009
870-275-1311
All Inspired Boutique
Multiple Locations
404-502-2172 or 678-381-1456
ART GALLERY / RETAILER:
Johns Creek Arts Center
6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd. Bldg. 700
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-623-8448
Spruill Art Gallery
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
770-394-3447
BEVERAGE / WINE STORE:
Total Wine
Total Wine, Multiple Locations
Red’s
270 South Main Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-664-7337
CONSIGNMENT STORE:
The Finer Consigner
11130 State Bridge Rd F101
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-751-3501
Twisted Thread
12660 Crabapple Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-667-9110
FARMERS MARKET:
Alpharetta Farmers Market
1 South Main
Alpharetta, GA 30009
404-402-5389
Roswell Farmers Market
38 Hill Street
Roswell, GA 30075
404-492-9938
FLORIST:
Best Little Flower Shop
in Roswell
10800 Alpharetta Hwy, #228
Roswell, GA 30076
770-642-7878
Alpharetta Flower Market
980 Birmingham Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-475-2341
FURNITURE / HOME DECOR:
Exquisite Living
Multiple Locations
770-807-0675 or 470-275-5888
Belso Home Studio
30 N Main St
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-696-4995
JEWELER:
Iroff & Son
3960 Old Milton Pkwy #300
Alpharetta, GA 30005
770-751-7222
Brown & Co.
674 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
770-993-1080
KIDS STORE:
Kid to Kid
Multiple Locations, Kidtokid.com
Learning Express Alpharetta
7300 North Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-740-1523
SHOPPING / ENTERTAINMENT PLAZA:
Avalon
2200 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-765-1000
Alpharetta City Center
251 Market Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
470-268-4328
SERVICES:
AUTO SERVICE REPAIR:
Extra Mile Tire Pros
2875 Bethany Bend
Milton, GA 30004
678-566-6627
Japanese Automotive Professional Service
369 Maxwell Road
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-740-0114
BANK / CREDIT UNION:
Providence Bank
4955 Windward Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
678-624-2265
American Commerce Bank
10690 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
470-422-1200
CAR WASH:
Cactus
12905 GA-9
Milton, GA 30004
770-343-9960
Wash Me Fast
12960 GA-9
Alpharetta, GA 30004
678-297-9215
CPA:
McHugh CPA Group
5550 Triangle pkwy #200,
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
770-449-0285
S.J. Gorowitz Accounting
& Tax Services, P.C.
5755 North Point Pkwy Suite 37
Alpharetta, GA 30022
770-740-0797
DRY CLEANER:
Express Dry Cleaners
5805 State Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-623-6977
Pride Cleaners
3134 Old Alabama Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
FINANCIAL PLANNER:
McHugh CPA Group
300 Colonial Center Pkwy, Ste 100
Roswell, GA 30076
770-449-0285
oXYGen Financial
35 Old Canton Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-777-0427
HAIR SALON/STYLIST:
Aria Salons
Multiple locations
770-475-8111, Ariasalons.net
Ritual
5315 Winward Pkway, Ste A
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-676-0481
HOME BUILDER/DEVELOPER:
The Providence Group
11340 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
678-475-9400
Chatham Legacy
5780 Windward Pkwy.
Suite 300
Alpharetta, GA 30005
INFORMATION SERVICES:
Alpharetta Convention
& Visitors Bureau
178 S Main St
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-297-2811
Roswell Convention
& Visitors Bureau
617 S Atlanta St
Roswell, GA 30075
770-640-3253
INSURANCE AGENCY:
Stuart Perry Insurance - Farmers
11550 Jones Bridge Rd., Ste 9
Johns Creek, GA 30022
404-780-0759
Country Financial -
Michael Gordy
13560 Morris Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-667-9749
INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES:
Kat Nelson Designs, Inc.
770-751-8168
Belso Home Studio
30 North Main Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-696-4995
IT / BUSINESS SERVICES:
Carmichael Consulting
11660 Alpharetta Highway Ste
100 bldg 100
Roswell, Ga 30076
678-719-9671
InterDev
900 Holcomb Woods Pkway
Roswell, GA 30076
770-643-4400
LAW FIRM:
Millard Law Firm
320 Maxwell Rd., #200
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-319-9500
Windward Law Group
12600 Deerfield Pkwy, Ste 125
Alpharetta, GA 30004
678-684-1500
MAID SERVICE:
Image Maids
Multiple locations
770-475-8700
The Maids
Multiple locations
404-256-3200
MERCHANT SERVICES:
Netcom Pay Systems
800-875-6680
Great Point Technologies
678-624-1612
Greatpoint.cc
NETWORKING GROUP:
Alpharetta Business Assoc.
11770 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 205
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-865-6608
Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce
5755 North Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
404-445-8223
PAINTER:
Dream House Painting
69 S Main Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-873-2821
Bear Mountain Custom Painting
1690 Redi Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
678-455-2887
PET DAYCARE/LODGER:
Crabapple Bed & Bones
640 Dorris Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-754-1700
It’s a Dogs Life
11130 State Bridge Road, A101
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-504-4555
PET GROOMING:
Puff N Fluff Pet Spa
11550 Jones Bridge Rd #8
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-274-4600
It’s a Dogs Life
11130 State Bridge Road, A101
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-504-4555
PET SUPPLY/BOUTIQUE:
Fido’s Market
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30005
678-240-0440
Puff N Fluff Pet Spa
11550 Jones Bridge Rd #8
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-274-4600
PHOTOGRAPHER:
Abby Byrd Photography
678-787-6060
SL Reece
PLUMBER:
Pete’s Plumbing
2280 Justin Trail
Alpharetta, Ga 30004
770-442-3934
The Pink Plumber
PRE-SCHOOL / DAY CARE:
Primrose School
of Alpharetta
315 Henderson Village Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-664-7508
Oak Grove Academy
3460 Francis Road
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-772-7474
PRIVATE K-12:
Fulton Science Academy
3035 Fanfare Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-366-2555
Kings Ridge Christian School
2765 Bethany Bend
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-754-5738
PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS:
Anchor Marketing
615 Hembree Pkwy, Ste 300
Roswell, GA 30076
770-587-0017
North Georgia Promotions
4040 Nine McFarland Dr. #1200
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-710-0467
REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE:
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty
1125 Sanctuary Parkway, Ste 400
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-442-7300
Harry Norman Northpoint
7855 North Point Pkway #100
Alpharetta, GA 30022
678-461-8700
REALTOR (INDIVIDUAL):
Dolan Craft Team
65 Roswell St
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-722-3119
Andrea Cuney & The Cuney Team - Ansley Atlanta North
404-695-7040
RENOVATION / HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES:
Remodeling Expo Center
48 King Street
Roswell, GA 30075
678-459-2292
Bear Mountain Custom Painting
1690 Redi Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
678-455-2887
SHREDDER:
Eco Shredding
770-490-5607
I-Shred
488 N Main Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
770-667-9111
TRAVEL AGENCY / SERVICE:
Cruise Planners-Michael Consoli
770-650-7667
Cruise Planners- Barbara Diener
770-740-9099
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST:
High Hopes Childrens Therapy
3538 Old Milton Pkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
540-207-5163
Therapy & Learning Center of GA
11285 Elkins Rd, G-2
Roswell, GA 30076
678-824-2145
ABA THERAPIST:
Behavior Link
Multiple Locations
443-414-1843
Therapy & Learning Center of GA
11285 Elkins Rd, G-2
Roswell, GA 30076
678-824-2145
SUMMER CAMP:
Johns Creek Arts Center
6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd, Bldg. 700
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770-623-8448
RISPA
14155 Ga-9
Milton, GA 30004
678-620-3500
