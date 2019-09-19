With no time to be sick, in pain or have surgery, the providers of Modern OBGYN know that educating women with different options for surgery is important. Dr. John Reyes, Dr. Ingrid Reyes, Dr. Natu Mmbaga, Dr. Annie Kim, Dr. Stacey Pereira, and Dr. Christy Kenkel understand that one way of helping women in this busy world is through minimally invasive surgical options via robotic surgery and in-office surgical procedures.
“There are so many great options for women,” Dr. John Reyes said. “It’s our job to get that information to them and make them aware they don’t need large incisions, long hospital stays, or painful recovery times.”
Minimally invasive robotic surgery allows the physicians at Modern OBGYN to operate through just a few small incisions. Featuring a high-definition vision system and tiny wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human wrist, da Vinci enables them to operate with enhanced vision, precision and control.
As the first surgeons to perform da Vinci robotic surgeries at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, husband and wife team Dr. Ingrid and Dr. John Reyes know some common issues that can be addressed with robotic surgery are hysterectomies, ovarian cysts, pelvic pain and heavy bleeding. Striving to do their best for the women in the community, Dr. John said, “It’s a blessing to be able to do minimally invasive and robotic surgeries on patients suffering from longstanding issues such as infertility from endometriosis, fibroids, or pelvic adhesive disease.”
Established in 2010, Modern OBGYN has three convenient office locations in Johns Creek, on the Northside Forsyth campus in Cumming, and their newest office location in Alpharetta at Avalon.
Along with compassionate care for patients and their needed surgeries, Modern OBGYN strives to give expecting mothers the support they need by making sure that the mothers personally know their provider. Modern OBGYN has a highly experienced team of Certified Nurse Midwives who work alongside each physician to provide well-rounded, patient-centered and personal obstetrical care. You’ll always know us, and we’ll always know you,” Dr. John said. “No surprises when it comes time to deliver!”
Dr. John says the best part about building provider-patient relationships is, “We can help them become pregnant, and come full-circle to care for them during their pregnancy and delivery. It’s the full spectrum of caring for what’s so important to a woman’s life—her health and her family.”
Modern OBGYN also provides routine annual exams, Pap smears, HPV testing, irregular cycles, menopause and other common women’s issues. The physicians perform robotic surgery at both Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital-Forsyth.
For more information on Modern Ob/Gyn’s providers and services, please visit www.reyesobgyn.com.
