Morrow Family Medicine is an independent family practice that uses state-of-the-art technology combined with old-fashioned care to produce the best outcomes for our patients.
Having practiced in Forsyth and North Fulton since 1998, Dr. Jim Morrow founded the practice in 2011 in Cumming. Morrow Family Medicine expanded into North Fulton with a location in Milton three years ago. Currently with seven providers, Morrow Family Medicine practices with a concentration in chronic disease management, episodic care and preventive medicine. Patients are able to be seen “same-day” by utilizing the morning walk-in hour that guarantees that no patient has to wait for the care they need and deserve.
Patients are able to communicate online, via a smartphone app or traditional telephone to accomplish their healthcare goals. Return communication from the practice is prompt and useful, resulting in healthier outcomes for our patients.
Morrow Family Medicine is the originator of the Forsyth BYOT Benefit. With two fund-raising events a year, the charity has donated over $300,000 to Forsyth County Schools to improve the use of technology in the classroom and at home by providing devices and home Internet for those without it.
At Morrow Family Medicine, we know that you have many choices for healthcare, but we will strive to be the best choice for you. We are a technologically advanced, yet “old-fashioned” family practice. If you are looking for people who care, you have come to the right place. We believe that you will find a home with Morrow Family Medicine.
That’s why we are …bringing care back to healthcare.
