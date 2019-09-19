Founded in 2014 and winner for best Nutritionist and best Holistic/ Alternative Medicine in North Fulton, Medical Fitness and Wellness Group is the only fully integrated wellness facility in Johns Creek providing Personal Training, Corrective Exercise, Chiropractic care, Corrective Massage Therapy, Medical Exercise for chronic conditions, as well as our award-winning nutrition program for weight loss and diabetes prevention/management.
Whether it is to tone up, lose weight, strengthen your core, manage a condition, improve the performance of your favorite sport, or just improve your flexibility and live pain-free, Medical Fitness and Wellness Group has got you covered.
How are we different?
All of our practitioners are in one location. This means that everyone responsible for your health and well-being will be on the same page with your care. No more having to go to two, three, or four different health providers that may not be in communication with your other doctors and wellness providers. When your wellness team is all in one location it saves time. We can collaborate which each other about your care right from the start, and come up with a customized wellness plan for you.
Come find out why our integrated approach is better for you!
Medical Fitness and Wellness Group
10700 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 105
Johns Creek, GA 30097
770.623.4078
