Greetings!
This summer we celebrated our 31st anniversary in Alpharetta and we are very thankful for the opportunity to help so many patients “Love your Smile!” Also, this summer we were voted “Best Orthodontist” for the 6th year in a row in the Appen Media News “Best of North Atlanta” contest. Thanks to all of you who voted! We recently announced that we are partnering with Smile Doctors to take our patient centered treatment to an even higher level. Smile Doctors shares our passion to provide the highest quality orthodontic service in the most effective manner possible. We will continue to strive to provide our service professionally and efficiently to ensure that the orthodontic experience is gratifying to the patient, the parents, and the orthodontic team.
Although we have united under the Smile Doctors umbrella, very little has changed for you and your family. We will still be the same great team offering you and your family excellent orthodontic care and service for years to come.
Thank you for trusting us with your smile! We look forward to the opportunity to tell you more, and why we are so excited about this new partnership. We hope you won’t hesitate to reach out to us with any questions that you might have. To learn more about Smile Doctors, please visit us at SmileDoctors.com
Many Smiles,
Dr Jeff Jordan and team
