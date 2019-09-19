Home Helpers of Alpharetta is honored to once again be voted the Best Home Care for Seniors in North Atlanta. Marking our third year in a row, we’d like to sincerely thank everyone who voted for us!
“It’s been so rewarding to be trusted by our clients and their families as we partner to help them maintain their independence as they age in place in the comfort of their own home” say Hilary and Greg Eldridge. “We feel that through it all, it’s our commitment to a truly personalized approach that makes the difference between good and great care. As our clients have needs that change, we fine tune their care and do everything we can to help them thrive.”
Hilary and Greg built this business as a tribute to Hilary’s father, and set out seven years ago to raise the bar for in-home care. “I saw what a difference truly personalized care made in my Dad’s life and always strive to provide the kind of care he’d be proud to have inspired”, says Hilary. “His youthful-spirit perspective is the cornerstone of our commitment to recognize that despite the passing years, each of our clients has a youthful spirit. Engaging that lets us share in the richness of their lives, both past and the present.”
Our caregivers and supervisory team are key to our success, and you’ll quickly recognize that this is more than a career for them, it’s a calling. Their heart-centered approach to caregiving is apparent when you see them connect with a client to not just bring a smile, but help bring confidence and joy to face the day. We go through a careful caregiver and client matching process, with screening and training programs that recognize not just their skills, but their personality and spirit.
We’re there when you need us - from six hours a day, several days a week to 24/7 care. A Home Helpers caregiver has the skills to assist with all personal care, help around the house, safely speed up recovery from surgery, or provide specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc.
“One of the biggest changes we’ve seen this year is the growing realization on the part of our clients and their families that as physical and emotional needs become more complex, live-in care is an alternative that can be an ideal choice”, says Greg. “The continuity of care and totally customized service is a major benefit for your loved one. With typically two caregivers involved, the reliability and constancy can be very calming. A heart-centered Home Helper caregiver lives in a home for four days a week, with another caregiver completing the weekly schedule. They provide all the support needed and sleep there, so they are available for minimal quick assistance at night or when emergencies happen. As long as they can get five hours of uninterrupted sleep and eight hours total for a good night’s rest, it provides a safe and secure environment in the comfort of home. With a daily versus hourly fee, it can also be sound economically.”
For a free in-home consultation to create a customized plan to help your loved one live life to the fullest, please call Home Helpers of Alpharetta at (678) 430-8511.
