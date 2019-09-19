It has been another year at Puff’n Fluff, and once again, our wonderful clients have continued to believe in us, support us, and recommend us! We cannot thank you enough for helping us grow our grooming family every year!
We are a salon team of passionate individuals who take education, care, and safety above and beyond the top standard. Our groomers go through the rigorous process of certification with the International Professional Grooming Association, and we have certified more groomers than any other salon in GA, giving us the distinction of a “Premier Grooming Salon” with the IPG. We select only the best products and tailor them to the unique skin and coat needs of each client, while also offering services to add a little pizazz to your pet’s spa experience. We take our role as pet stylists seriously and want our clients and their humans to know that we aren’t just offering baths and haircuts-- we are offering decades of combined experience, knowledge, and an unwavering loyalty to the craft of pet grooming!
We are thrilled and humbled to have been, once again, voted as your Best Pet Grooming of North Atlanta. Each success and milestone solidifies our desire to continue to rise above every expectation of service and quality.
Puff n Fluff Pet Spa
11550 Jones Bridge Rd., Ste. 8
Johns Creek, GA 30022
770-274-4600
