Johns Creek Primary Care is an Internal Medicine practice that specializes in adolescents, adults, and seniors wherepreventative care is our top priority. We have been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home Program for offering high quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology, and coordinated care focused on patients.
We have been serving the Johns Creek area since 2001, and are confident that you will receive superior health care and customer service from our skilled and experienced staff. Our office was recently expanded and renovated to make it more handicap accessible.
Optifast weight loss program, dietician services, and many diagnostic tests including nuclear stress, ECHO, and ultrasounds are done in our office. Leading edge clinical research opportunities are also available for our patients.
7:00 AM office visits help you get to work earlier, and make fasting appointments easier. We also offer convenient Saturday office visits for our established patients by appointment or walk in for sick visits. We are proud to be awarded as the Best Internal Medicine Practice in North Atlanta.
4365 Johns Creek Parkway – Suite 400 Suwanee, GA 30024. www.JCPCP.com Please call our office at 678-957-1910 to schedule your visit. Thank You!
