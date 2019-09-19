Recently named the most diverse high school in Atlanta and ranked as seventh overall by Niche.com, Fulton Science Academy Private School (FSAPS) is one of Alpharetta’s most unique educational institutions. Nestled in the heart of Alpharetta near downtown, FSAPS is accessible and strategically located. With the student population approximately 675, FSAPS emphasizes small classes and an intimate student-teacher ratio.
This classroom model allows for personalized, learning-focused preparation and enhances the overall citizenship of students. In addition to a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) curriculum, FSAPS is STEM and AdvancedEd accredited. This means students pursue advanced content for core subject areas, including high school offerings of AP courses. For two years, FSAPS has produced semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Although it is emphasized, academic excellence is only part of the equation. Students are guided by acclaimed, published, and nationally recognized experts in math, social studies, science, and robotics. The academic teams at FSAPS have been honored to represent the state of Georgia not just nationally, but also internationally. These competitions have included Math Counts, Science Olympiad, and more. Students also have opportunities to participate in national honor societies and leadership groups. They are supported closely by advisors, who work with them in small groups to accomplish leadership and service-oriented projects that significantly impact their communities.
Our mission statement reads: “To establish an educational framework designed to achieve the highest academic results and instill enduring strength of character by leveraging innovation and STEAM curriculums for college preparedness and lifelong student success.” These words convey the objectives not only of the institution’s outstanding students, but also of the faculty. At FSAPS, students are encouraged to think outside the box, to practice and apply critical thinking, and to understand the impact of their actions and innovations on the greater community; more important, students are encouraged to practice supporting others and their initiatives.
At the 2019 graduation ceremony of FSAPS’s first senior class, the collective diversity of volunteerism, leadership, academics, athletics, and creativity were evidenced as the driving force behind the graduates. It was not one characteristic of any individual, but the collective aspects of an FSAPS education coming together to produce a complete student, prepared and ready to thrive in the outside world. Graduates from this class have gone on to pursue honor programs at some of the nation’s top universities, including: Brown, UC Berkeley, Purdue, UNC Chapel Hill, and Georgia Tech.
As an organization that combines academics with professionalism, community involvement and partnerships are pivotal. As a member of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), students here have access to resources that help build life skills. Many students have been accepted into the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GNFCC) Young Leaders Program annually, and more have participated in events hosted by the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce. These relationships cement for students the truth that they are more than just individuals, but integral parts of a greater community with important roles.
