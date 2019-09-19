What a thrill and honor it is to have been voted 1st runner-up as the Best Networking Group in North Atlanta! Ensuring our members receive the most exciting opportunities to build their businesses has been our goal from the very start. When we began six years ago, little did we know how much fun it would be doing serious business!
We understand owning a business has its struggles - finding new clients, keeping up with community developments, overcoming business restrictions and shaking the right hands all play a part in your success. We listen to our members’ needs and challenges to create an environment that is welcoming, casual and engaging, and one which fosters building community and lifelong relationships resulting in growing your business and brand.
No two businesses are the same; each has its specific needs. Being a local Chamber, we focus on the unique business community and design our products to fit your particular needs. When you invest in the Chamber, you get a plan that is right for your business. You might find your next client as part of our Golfing Network League, enjoy libations with associates at our Wine’d Up Wednesdays, cheer on businesses at our Network with our Rockstar or Ribbon Cutting events, hear hot-topic issues at our Coffee and Commerce sessions, learn the latest business resources at our Chews to Succeed lunch and learns, or be inspired at our Women Who Walk the Walk luncheons. Our calendar is always expanding – something of which we’re extremely proud – and is your guide to getting “plugged-in” to the community. Take a look for yourself at www.alpharettachamber.com.
The City of Alpharetta ranks high in the “Friendliest Cities in America,” and you’ll find our Chamber is pretty friendly as well. Let’s laugh together, think together, build together and succeed together. We can’t wait to shake your hand and welcome you into our Chamber family. Cheers and once again ... Thank You!
