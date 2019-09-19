John Emanuele
Local Owner and Operator,
My Miracle-Ear Centers
My Miracle-Ear Centers in Gainesville and Cumming have been in the community for many years. Locally owned and operated, we are committed to the communities we do business in. As a part of the Miracle-Ear family, we use state-of-the-art technology to remove the barriers of hearing loss and specialize in customizable hearing solutions that feature discreet, comfortable products designed to meet each individual’s hearing loss needs. The technology has come so far that many of our hearing aids are nearly invisible! Throughout our history, innovative technology, quality products and on-going personal care have been part of the Miracle-Ear experience. Our goal is to ensure our customers receive the best hearing health care and customer service from our knowledgeable and highly trained-hearing care professionals. We are proud to help people in our community reach their full hearing potential, and we are dedicated professionals passionate about finding the right solution for each patients’ lifestyle and needs.
Miracle-Ear is celebrating its 71th anniversary of providing customers with life-changing hearing loss solutions. We are honored to be named as the Best Audiologist/Hearing Aid Provider of North Atlanta 2019. Stop in today and celebrate 71 Years of Sound with us!
