Thank you for voting Gasthaus Tirol the Best German restaurant in North Atlanta for 2018 and 2019! We have the best customers! Thanks also to our Executive Chef, Reinhold Weger for keeping the cuisine authentic and training our staff to keep that way. Whether you come in for one of our 14 imported beers on tap and a pretzel to relax in the beer garden or to enjoy one Chef Reinhold’s signature dishes and strudel, we would enjoy you stopping in.    310 Atlanta Rd, Cumming GA 30040 – 770-844-7244     www.gassthaus-cumming.com

