Creating an environment that infuses the desired needs, vision and unique personality of each client is how we approach each design project. A home is a sanctuary, a retreat, their personal haven for those that live there. We take that seriously, creating projects that are as individual and unique as each client. Each home should, not only beautiful, but highly functional and age gracefully.
Our client focused approach, personalized service and ability to weave modern elegance into traditional spaces allows for functional daily living for today’s busy families. In order to make each Kat Nelson Design project unique, it is essential to merge the personality of the space, the needs of the client with current design.
Kat Nelson Designs has more than 13 years of experience as a full- service design firm based in Atlanta. Our projects range from West to East coast with many repeat clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.