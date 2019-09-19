Altobeli’s Restaurant and Piano Bar is proud to have served the North Fulton County, GA area since 1988. Honored to be voted, Winner – Best Italian Food and Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Date Night Hot Spot and First Runner Up for Best All Around Restaurant Best of North Atlanta!
We offer a cozy atmosphere, friendly service, Great Italian cuisine, an extensive wine list and world class entertainment seven nights a week.
We have three dining rooms for your enjoyment: Our Piano Room and two private dining rooms that are available to host your special event. Such as Wedding Rehearsals, Anniversaries, Business meetings, Birthday parties and more.
In addition to being able to host your special event, we also offer catering and meals to go.
During this, our 30th year anniversary we want you to relax and enjoy an evening with us. Have a fine cocktail and enjoy our entertainment, our hospitality, dance or join in on the fun and participate in our Open Mic Nights which we have every Friday and Saturday Evening.
So Welcome to The ‘BELI’ where you’ll come for the food, but you’ll stay for the massive amount of fun.
(770)-664-8055
3000 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
