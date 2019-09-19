Back in 1994, a group of downtown Alpharetta merchants banded together to promote their shops and restaurants in an effort to draw customers to the area. Now, 25 years later, that determination has paid off. That small group of business owners has transformed into the Alpharetta Business Association and Alpharetta has become one of the best cities to live, work and play in Metro Atlanta.
The Alpharetta Business Association was originally known as the Downtown Alpharetta Business Association (DABA) created 25 years ago. Today, the Alpharetta Business Association continues its commitment to the historic Alpharetta area as it continues to grow, change, and provide unlimited opportunities. The Alpharetta Business Association’s reach now extends beyond downtown to every corner of Alpharetta. The organization welcomes all businesses in Alpharetta and the surrounding areas to join. Alpharetta Business Association membership includes dedicated business professionals who work together to improve the business climate in Alpharetta.
The Alpharetta Business Association is the presenting organization of many local events and projects, including:
• Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market – award-winning market featuring nearly 100 vendors every Saturday from mid-April to the end of October.
• Alpharetta Business Expo – one of the largest business expos in North Fulton County.
• Brew Moon Fests – spring and fall events featuring live music, food, and of course brews.
• State of the City Address and Mayor’s Breakfast – annual event for the Alpharetta Mayor to deliver the outlook for the City in the coming year.
• Alpharetta Guidebook – comprehensive magazine that provides information about the City.
• Monthly morning and evening networking meetings.
