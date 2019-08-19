NORCROSS, Ga. — The Atlanta British Car Fayre, a 19-year tradition, will return this year on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Downtown Historic Norcross.
This year’s featured marque is Triumph, a manufacturer as iconic in America as it remains in Great Britain. The cars have frequented Alfred Hitchcock and James Bond movies and added splashes to American films since appearing as Ann Margaret’s ride in “Viva Las Vegas” and more recently in the crime thriller “Legend” with Tom Hardy.
Over 400 Aston Martins, Austin Healeys, Jaguars, Lotus, Land Rovers, MGs, Rolls Royce and more are expected to register, along with a selection of motorcycles.
Plaques will be awarded for the car selected “Best in Show” and “featured Marque - Triumph” and “Best in Show – Motorcycle”.
The event is open to the public, with free admission and free shuttle bus service. Visitors are encouraged to hop on a vintage red London Double Decker Bus, enjoy fish and chips and a pint at the Iron Horse Tavern, and enjoy English afternoon tea at the Masonic Lodge.
Event sponsors will be on hand to promote special offers and raffle prizes. Thrifters are invited to the car boot sale, the British version of a yard sale.
The event will raise money for metro Atlanta-based charity The Amanda Riley Foundation. The foundation gives support to Atlanta area families with children battling cancer.
To learn more about the Atlanta British Car Fayre, visit atlantabritishcarfayre.com.
