Stone Mountain Chorus to celebrate new director at Guest Night
PEACHTREE CORNERS Ga. — The Stone Mountain Chorus, an Atlanta chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is introducing its new director, Ben McDaniel with an open rehearsal for prospective singers.
The special Guest Night begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle.
Established in 1981, the Stone Mountain Chorus has been a part of the Atlanta music scene for more than three decades. Its mission is devoted to music education and enjoyment, while promoting the barbershop style of a cappella singing.
McDaniel will look to expand the chorus’s membership. He has experience as a music educator, arranger, vocal coach and barbershop singer, with a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Wichita State University.
Guests will be invited to sing with the chorus as McDaniel leads and gives an introduction to barbershop harmony. Singers who join for the evening will get free tickets to the upcoming Fall Show with “Atlanta’s Entertainment Tradition” Banks & Shane on Nov. 9.
Information about the Stone Mountain Chorus is available at stonemountainchorus.org.
Singers who would like to attend the Guest Night can email RSVP@stonemountainchorus.org.
