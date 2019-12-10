ROSWELL, Ga. — Georgia Ensemble Theatre, the professional North Fulton theater company, will kick off the new year with “She Rocks: Tara Vaughan’s The Women of Rock.”
This concert experience will run Jan. 2-19, 2020, Wednesdays through Sundays, at the company’s home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
Northside Hospital, long-time partner of GET and supporter of the community, will sponsor the production.
“She Rocks” celebrates women artists and songwriters of the 1960s–1980s, woven together with songs and stories. Backed by the same band from “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” Tara Vaughan will perform music from artists like Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Blondie, Heart and more. Vaughan will present an evening of classic rock and roll with the focus on female artists and songwriters.
Ticket prices for “She Rocks: Tara Vaughan’s The Women of Rock” start at $33. Tickets are on sale now at get.org or by calling the box office at 770-641-1260.
