ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Youth Theatre is set to present the youth version of the hit Broadway musical, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” on Dec. 20 and 21 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
Based on the blockbuster movie, “Frozen Jr.” tells the story of true love and acceptance between sisters and expands upon the emotional relationship between Princesses Anna and Elsa. This modern classic brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The production features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Directed by Leslie Kelley, Roswell Youth Theatre’s production features 24 talented student-actors ranging in age from 9 to 13, with Princess Anna being played by Sara Jeffs and Princess Elsa played by Emi Mills. Both actors are eighth graders at Crabapple Middle School.
Tickets are $10 and are available to purchase in advance at roswellgov.com/ryt.
Roswell Youth Theatre is the resident theatre company at Roswell Performing Arts, a division of the City of Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department. RYT offers performance opportunities for student actors ages 9-17. Auditions for their spring production, “The Wizard of Oz,” will take place on Jan. 6-7, 2020.
