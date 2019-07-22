CUMMING, Ga. – The Cumming Fairgrounds is continuing its popular summer concert series with Rock for Rescue presented by 37 Main. The event will be a benefit concert with all proceeds going to the Forsyth County Humane Society. The rock show will feature two of Atlanta’s biggest local acts: Electric Avenue, the MTV ’80s experience; and Departure, the Journey tribute band.
“Rock for Rescue was born out of a love for animals,” said Joe White, 37 Main owner and entertainment director. “We wanted to create a yearly event for something that is so close to our hearts and supports a great cause so the Forsyth County Humane Society was a no-brainer. We’re very excited for the opportunity to mix great music with a great cause.”
People of all ages are welcome to enjoy a day of family-friendly rock classics. The Humane Society is also planning to hold open pet adoptions at the show. Unique local vendors will also be on hand.
“We look forward to the community coming out to support this wonderful cause,” White said. “We’re just very honored to be able to create an event like this in our own back yard… All of us at 37 Main feel very blessed to be a part of this and plan to do many more benefit shows in the years to come.”
The concert is Aug. 17 from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Castleberry Road. General admission is $10 and VIP tickets near the stage are $15. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit www.buford.37main.com or call 678-288-2030.
