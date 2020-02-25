JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Ashna Cheemakurthy, a 16 year-old junior at Northview High School, has been tackling the art of dance for most of her life. At age 5, she stepped into her first dance class and began training in the Indian classical dance form known as Kuchipudi that reflects her family heritage. It was the following year that she fell in love with dance and decided to pursue the art form after her first stage performance.
Within a few years, Cheemakurthy began to learn modern and hip hop dance at the Royal Dance Academy while simultaneously teaching herself Bollywood dance. It was upon realizing her potential that she decided to use her experience in competition.
“My favorite dance style of all time would have to be Kuchipudi,” Cheemakurthy said. “The dance form itself originated very close to my grandparents’ village in India, so I’ve always had a deeper connection with the messages and stories behind each dance. Getting on the stage is always a nerve-wracking experience every time even now. But something about having all eyes on you is so empowering.”
Since she began competing, Cheemakurthy has placed first overall in Bravo’s regional dance competition and third overall in their national competition. She kicked off 2020 by competing in a five-day international reality television show, “International Indian Icon,” where she placed first overall after many rigorous rounds of competition. It was during this time that she realized that dance was not only a form of expression but a method of coping with her own anxiety and depression. While struggling in school her sophomore year, she became open about her condition and received medical assistance from her doctor. She knew she was not alone and wanted to find a way to help others.
“I’ve always known that dance has relieved stress for me,” she said. “I would go to dance class if I had a test in school the next day because I knew it would calm me down…It automatically released my emotions and let me just be carefree. I plan on continuing to help people find their passion and use it to help them through hard times.”
To garner awareness for mental illness and the importance of maintaining mental health, Cheemakurthy held a six-week intensive dance workshop for young children. The workshop raised $2,500 that was used to create and deliver 100 positivity packages to a rundown middle school in India that she discovered during her family visits to Hyderabad. Cheemakurthy says she has set up a schedule to have “multiple dance workshops” throughout the year for young adults to bring awareness to anxiety and depression in order to learn how dancing can help.
“I used to walk through the halls with my aunt, who is a school teacher there [at the school],” Cheemakurthy said. “After conducting some research, I found out that more than 67 percent of the kids in India are struggling with mental health issues caused by either the nature of their schools or stress put on by their parents. I realized that I wanted to do something to help all those kids who don’t even know what mental health is.”
Cheemakurthy said she hopes to continue using dance to garner awareness for mental health. Despite this continued passion, she plans to pursue a career in neurology where she can use neurobiology to further explain psychological states of mind related to mental illness. The degree will allow her to blend the science of medicine and the art of dance for the continuous support of her cause.
“Ashna’s talent and passion toward dance has definitely impacted more than just herself,” said Anita Cheemakurthy, Ashna’s mother. “I’ve seen her grow into not only a beautiful dancer, but a compassionate one who is willing to give any knowledge that she has to others. She’s always wanted to help people who have been going through the same things she has and are less fortunate to find a solution or get help. I couldn’t be more proud of how hard she’s worked the past few years to become the young, caring, and wise woman she is today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.