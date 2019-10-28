When Caroline Reilly hit the stage on NBC’s “The Voice,” she became the third Forsyth County resident to compete in the reality television show.
She also completed the team of Gwen Stefani after performing “Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane on national television during the blind auditions Oct. 14.
Two previous contestants on the hit show include Riley Biederer (season 9 in 2015) and Chris Cauley, who was the first to represent the county in 2012.
Reilly continued to receive praise for her performance from the coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, boyfriend of Stefani.
After scooping up the young singer, Stefani commented that Reilly’s voice is way too mature for her age.
“You have a killer voice,” Clarkson said.
Reilly was quick to share the news of her selection on social media.
“I can’t believe I got on #TeamGwen,” the post reads. “Gwen Stefani is one of my idols!! This experience was like none other! What a dream come true! I’m so happy to be part of the The Voice family!!”
Up next for Reilly is the battle round, where she will perform a duet with a teammate selected by their coach. Stefani will then choose between Reilly and a teammate to determine who advances to the next stage in the competition. The overall winner receives a record deal and $100,000 grand prize.
Reilly started taking vocal lessons at age 11 and chose to be homeschooled so she could focus as much time as possible on music. She plays bass guitar and drums and is a fan of classic rock bands including Queen, Guns N’ Roses, The Beatles and The Who.
