ATLANTA — Students from Mill Springs Academy and Off Broadway Children's Theatre in Alpharetta, Northwestern Middle School in Atlanta, CYT Atlanta in Johns Creek, and Forefront Arts in Lilburn won national awards and recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
The festival was held Jan. 17-19 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta united 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups representing 31 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.
Mill Springs Academy’s Warner Jones and Calista Craig; Off Broadway Children's Theatre’s Noah Squires and Maddie Dupree; Northwestern Middle School’s Justin Mikels and Valeria Calderon, CYT Atlanta’s Will Jordan and Wesley Engstrom, and Forefront Arts’ Avery Britt and Cady Walls, were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for all 6,600 festival attendees.
CYT Atlanta won a Freddie G Excellence in Dance award.
Mill Springs Academystudents presented selections from “Bugsy Malone Jr.” CYT Atlantastudents presented selections from Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” Off Broadway Children's Theatre students presented selections from “HONK! Jr.”
The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta is the world’s largest festival celebrating young people and the transformative power of musical theater. The year marks the 15th Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
