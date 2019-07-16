MILTON, Ga. — Locals can enjoy a free concert with headliner John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band this September to support area first responders.
The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation and the Milton First Responders Foundation will hold the inaugural Concert on The Green on Sept. 14 at The Green at Crabapple Market. Proceeds from the event will go to the two nonprofits to help them aid first responders.
Hopkins, an Atlanta local, said he is excited to perform and help the groups support local police and firefighters.
“It is an honor and a privilege to perform for and raise the collective appreciation for our first responders,” he said. “Their bravery and contribution cannot be measured. Thank you for all you do.”
Laura Dolan, wife of Milton First Responders Foundation Chair Brian Dolan, previously worked with Hopkins and his band to fundraise for Cystic Fibrosis research. She decided to hold a similar concert for local first responder foundations.
“The concert will provide an opportunity for the public community and our corporate sponsors to support the men and women that keep us safe,” said event spokesperson Robyn Mulvey. “The proceeds will help fund training, equipment purchases and, most importantly, support for our first responders during times of hardship.”
Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, with the concert officially starting at 6 p.m. Performances will include local artists and bands, including Alpharetta-based group The Manly Hero. Hopkins will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with his signature southern rock.
Attendees can bring chairs, but outside coolers, food and beverages are prohibited inside the event space. The concert will be held rain or shine.
Food and beverages will be available from local restaurants including Olde Blind Dog and Peace Love Pizza.
The Concert on The Green has two types of tickets available: general admission and VIP.
General admission starts at $30, while VIP starts at $75. VIP tickets include drinks from Currahee Brewing Company of Alpharetta, Buffalo Trace whiskey and Wheatley vodka provided by Sazerac brands. VIP tickets also provide appetizers from Duke’s Bar & Grill and desserts from Laurel & May Bake Shop.
Ticket-buyers will also have the opportunity to help provide discounted tickets for first responders by donating money.
“These first responders are always there for us when we need them, so this is an awesome opportunity to give back to them when they have a time of need,” said Janet Rodgers, chairman of the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation.
For information about the Concert on The Green and to purchase tickets, visit firstrespondersconcert.eventbrite.com. For sponsorship opportunities, visit apsfoundation.org/concert-on-the-green.
