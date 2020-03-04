JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The works of local artist Charlie Dudley are now on display through May 22 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Primarily featuring portraits of people, animals and landscapes, his works are painted or drawn in oil, acrylic, watercolor, ink, and pencil.
At a Feb. 22 reception sponsored by the Johns Creek Arts Center and its artists guild, Dudley said it was fellow guild member Anita Patal who suggested the title for the show, “Portrayal.”
“ I welcomed that suggestion since, in all instances, I attempt to portray the subject in its essence…The works displayed in the current exhibit have not been selected thematically,” Dudley said. “They represent a wide array of subjects and have been done over a span of many years. They also represent a group of works framed and ready for display.”
Since his childhood in New York, Dudley pursued art as a hobby. He continued to do art work on the side for 40 years while living and working throughout the country. It was after retirement in 2000 that he began working steadily with drawing and painting. Dudley lived in Suwanee for four years with his wife Kay to be closer to her daughter and three grandsons. It wasn’t until two years ago that he made the move to Johns Creek where he was introduced to the city’s arts center.
“Most of my work is realistic; a visual diary reflecting places I have lived or visited,” Dudley said. “I grew up with visual activities in the earliest years of elementary education. I can still relive the experience of using finger paints as a child; the smell and feel of the paint as we played with it. I also had a very nice box of wooden blocks which I played with for hours and hours. Looking back, I feel that activity strongly developed my sense of space and an affinity for visual relations.”
For 25 years, the Johns Creek Arts Center has supported local art from artists of all ages and backgrounds. While remaining an active sponsor for art instruction and exhibits, they have continued to provide a number of programs related to the arts.
Dudley has also submitted pieces to Tannery Row in Buford, the North Gwinnett Arts Association in Suwanee, and in Decatur through Agnes Scott.
“I am typically drawn to something which catches my eye,” he said. “When I choose an image to work with, I often start with an existing photo or a photo I take. My work usually involves developing images which can be understood easily…Occasionally, I do abstract images imagined rather than derived from existing objects or scenes. However, my work typically consists of recognizable images.”
All of Dudley’s works on display in the “Portrayal” exhibit are available for purchase through the arts center during the course of the exhibition. For more information about purchasing his work or the JCAC and their many activities, call Deputy Director Stephanie Donaldson at 770-623-8448 or visit their website at www.johnscreekarts.org.
