ROSWELL, Ga. — Georgia Ensemble Theatre recently announced a new commission with Atlanta theatre artists Chase Peacock and Jessica De Maria to produce an original musical, “The Pretty Pants Bandit,” for the late fall of GET’s 2020-21 Season.
The story follows Marie Baker, her gang and one infamous pair of guns who took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, Baker’s evolution became a revolution.
The creators of “The Pretty Pants Bandit” are Atlanta actors/singers Peacock and De Maria. De Maria. They said they took inspiration for the show from a real-life woman who marauded through Miami from 1932-1933 and was notorious for “pantsing” men she robbed at gunpoint. The two imagined what might drive a woman to such lengths and invented a story around her, combining history with imagination against the backdrop of 1930s Miami.
For updates on the production, visit get.org.
