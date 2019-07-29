JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The headliner for Johns Creek’s free Summer Concert Series, American singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, is set to perform at Newtown Park on Saturday, Aug. 3.
McCain’s hit songs “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More” were chart toppers in the late ’90s, and he has been touring ever since.
“After 30 years, it’s honestly such a blessing to be able to do this as my job,” McCain said. “It’s not lost on me. When I was 15, I would have done anything to be in the position I am now.”
After decades on tour, McCain said each concert still feels new.
“It’s different every night,” he said. “Every audience is different. The challenges are different. Secretly, I don’t like it when it’s super easy.”
Whether it’s getting to the venue or setting up the equipment, there is usually some challenge that keeps each concert exciting, McCain said.
The South Carolina native said he plans to feature songs from across his 10-album discography, with conversations interspersed so fans can “flip through the photo album” of his career.
Of course, attendees can also expect to hear those beloved love songs.
“Most of the time, the people who come to the shows have a pretty core group of songs they want to hear from the first five [albums],” McCain said. “I’m a fan of other artists, and I get it. Everybody wants to hear those classic songs, and a lot of the show, I’ll take requests from the crowd, too.”
The concert will be at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheatre at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Lawn seating is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tables under the pavilion can be reserved through the city’s parks and recreation website.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks may be brought in, and there will food trucks on site with options including beer and wine.
The next free concert will be Sept. 7 and feature tribute artists of the Allman Brothers and Eric Clapton. The final concert of the season will be in October and feature the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.